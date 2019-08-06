QuoteWizard Report Finds North Dakota seat belt usage increased by 139% while Hawaii usage decreased by 12%

SEATTLE, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces has released its report comparing seat belt usage from 2000 to 2017 in each state.

The result of using a seat belt is static across the board though: it reduces crash-related death and injuries by half. More than 50% of teens and adults who died in crashes in 2016 were not buckled at the time of the accident.

Key Findings

Oregon had the highest seat belt usage in 2000 at 73.9% and is one of three states to see a decline: Wyoming (-6%), Oregon (-9%) and Hawaii (-12%).

had the highest seat belt usage in 2000 at 73.9% and is one of three states to see a decline: (-6%), (-9%) and (-12%). North Dakota , while having the largest increase in seat belt usage at 139%, has the 7th lowest seat belt usage rate in the country at 49.5%.

, while having the largest increase in seat belt usage at 139%, has the 7th lowest seat belt usage rate in the country at 49.5%. Massachusetts , while having one of the largest increases in seat belt usage at 77%, still has the lowest seat belt usage rate in the country at 44.8%.

, while having one of the largest increases in seat belt usage at 77%, still has the lowest seat belt usage rate in the country at 44.8%. California has the highest rate of seat belt usage in the country at 80.8%

To view the full report, visit https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/states-with-the-highest-increase-in-seat-belt-usage

Methodology

QuoteWizard analysts compared National Highway Traffic Safety Administration FARS seat belt usage data in each state. Figures are based on seatbelt usage among drivers in fatal crashes between the years 2000 and 2017 to find a rate of increase in seat belt usage. Rankings 1 (highest) to 50 (lowest) are based on states that had the greatest increase in seat belt usage from 2000 to 2017. Analysts also include seat belt usage in each state for the year 2000 and the year 2017 to show overall usage trends.

States with the Highest Increase in Seat Belt Usage Ranking (Highest) State Usage Rate in 2000 Usage Rate in 2017 Increase in Seat Belt Usage 1 North Dakota 20.7 49.5 139% 2 Virginia 37.5 68.5 83% 3 Massachusetts 25.3 44.8 77% 4 Rhode Island 35.4 59 67% 5 Tennessee 43.5 67.8 56% T-6 Mississippi 39.9 61.6 54% T-6 Minnesota 45.9 70.7 54% 8 Kansas 38.3 58.7 53% 9 Iowa 44.5 64.8 46% 10 Louisiana 44.1 62.6 42% 11 South Dakota 34.5 47.9 39% 12 Maine 50.8 68.9 36% 13 Florida 58.1 78.2 35% T-14 Arkansas 46 61.2 33% T-14 Kentucky 49.8 66.1 33% 16 Indiana 50.2 66 31% T-17 Delaware 50.3 65 29% T-17 Utah 53.9 69.4 29% 19 Idaho 43.4 55.4 28% T-20 Alaska 49.5 63.1 27% T-20 Arizona 52.1 66.1 27% T-22 Illinois 52.8 66.7 26% T-22 Connecticut 51.6 64.8 26% 24 Washington 56.9 70.9 25% 25 South Carolina 55.5 68.7 24% 26 Georgia 55.1 67.3 22% T-27 Missouri 45.6 55.3 21% T-27 New Hampshire 38.9 46.9 21% T-27 New Jersey 63.3 76.3 21% 30 Nevada 60.5 72.9 20% 31 Pennsylvania 45.7 54.6 19% T-32 Wisconsin 50.5 59.6 18% T-32 Vermont 57.3 67.6 18% 34 California 69 80.8 17% T-35 Nebraska 39.1 45.5 16% T-35 North Carolina 62.5 72.5 16% 37 Oklahoma 51.3 58.3 14% T-38 Ohio 54.8 61.9 13% T-38 Michigan 65 73.4 13% 40 New Mexico 62.3 68.7 10% T-41 New York 64.7 70.8 9% T-41 Colorado 62 67.3 9% 43 Montana 48.1 51.9 8% 44 Texas 67.7 72.7 7% T-45 Alabama 52.8 56.1 6% T-45 West Virginia 46.6 49.3 6% 47 Maryland 70.5 73.5 4% 48 Wyoming 49.7 46.6 -6% 49 Oregon 73.9 67.6 -9% 50 Hawaii 68.4 60.2 -12%

About QuoteWizard

QuoteWizard ( quotewizard.com ) is an insurance comparison marketplace for consumers looking to save on insurance. QuoteWizard provides consumers with direct access to thousands of qualified agents in all 50 states, as well as major carriers, who offer personalized quotes and the opportunity to save up to 40% on auto, home, health, and life insurance. Agents and carriers, in turn, benefit from millions of highly qualified leads, calls, and traffic to their site. Based in Seattle, QuoteWizard was founded in 2006.

About LendingTree

LendingTree is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student refinances, credit cards and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring, and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc. For more information, go to www.lendingtree.com, dial 800-555-TREE, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @LendingTree.

Media Contacts:

Jericka - jericka@lendingtreenews.com

Nathan - nathan@lendingtreenews.com

SOURCE QuoteWizard

Related Links

https://quotewizard.com

