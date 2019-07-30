QuoteWizard Report Finds the Rate of Diabetes Increased 29% Over a 10 Year Period

SEATTLE, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard® , a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces has released its report ranking which states had the highest increase in diabetes prevalence from 2007 to 2017.

Key Findings

More than 30 million Americans have diabetes and another 84 million have prediabetes. The increase in the number of diabetics is taking a toll on medical costs, ultimately leading to increases in health insurance premiums.

The American Diabetes Association estimated the total direct medical costs of diabetes at $237 billion in 2017.

in 2017. South Dakota leads the nation with a 66% increase in diabetes over the 10 year period, but the larger issue is each state had an increase of at least 10%.

To view the full report, visit

https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/states-with-highest-rate-of-diabetes

Methodology

QuoteWizard analyst looked at CDC diabetes data to compare the prevalence of people with diabetes in each state over a 10 year period from 2007 to 2017, to see which states had the highest increases in diabetes. Rankings one through 50 are ranked by states with the highest rate of increase in diabetes to the lowest rate of increases in diabetes. Accompanying the rate of increase and crude prevalence figures are American Diabetes Association data on direct medical expenses for diabetics in each state for the year 2017.

States with the highest increase in diabetes Rank

(highest) State Increase in diabetes % Diabetes

2017 % Diabetes

2007 Direct medical

expenses (billions) 1 SD 66% 11.1 6.7 $0.5 2 NE 44% 10.2 7.1 $1.0 3 KS 44% 10.5 7.3 $1.7 4 ND 43% 9 6.3 $0.5 5 HI 42% 10.9 7.7 $1.0 6 IA 41% 9.6 6.8 $2.0 7 WV 41% 15.2 10.8 $1.7 8 CO 40% 7.4 5.3 $2.6 9 WI 40% 9.1 6.5 $4.1 10 SC 40% 13.4 9.6 $4.3 11 OR 39% 9.6 6.9 $3.1 12 IN 39% 11.8 8.5 $5.0 13 CA 38% 10.5 7.6 $27.0 14 MN 37% 7.8 5.7 $3.5 15 ME 37% 10.7 7.8 $1.0 16 NM 37% 10.7 7.8 $1.5 17 AL 37% 14.1 10.3 $4.2 18 CT 34% 9.8 7.3 $2.7 19 AR 33% 12.2 9.2 $2.2 20 LA 33% 13.6 10.2 $4.2 21 VA 31% 10.5 8 $6.1 22 MO 30% 10.4 8 $4.9 23 NV 30% 10.4 8 $2.0 24 DE 30% 11.3 8.7 $0.7 25 KY 30% 12.9 9.9 $3.6 26 WY 29% 9 7 $0.3 27 WA 28% 9.1 7.1 $5.0 28 MA 28% 9.5 7.4 $5.5 29 NY 28% 10.5 8.2 $15.1 30 MS 28% 14.2 11.1 $2.4 31 AZ 25% 10.5 8.4 $5.1 32 IL 25% 11 8.8 $8.7 33 MI 25% 11 8.8 $7.0 34 NC 25% 11.4 9.1 $7.7 35 OK 25% 12.7 10.2 $2.8 36 RI 24% 8.9 7.2 $0.8 37 MD 24% 10.4 8.4 $4.9 38 UT 22% 7.1 5.8 $1.3 39 FL 22% 10.6 8.7 $19.3 40 PA 22% 10.6 8.7 $9.3 41 AK 21% 7.4 6.1 $0.4 42 NJ 21% 11.1 9.2 $6.7 43 MT 20% 7.9 6.6 $0.6 44 OH 19% 11.3 9.5 $9.0 45 VT 17% 8.2 7 $0.4 46 NH 17% 8.4 7.2 $0.9 47 TX 16% 11.9 10.3 $18.9 48 GA 13% 11.4 10.1 $7.8 49 ID 10% 8.7 7.9 $1.0 50 TN 10% 13.1 11.9 $5.2

