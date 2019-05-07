QuoteWizard Study Finds the Fittest and Fattest States in America

SEATTLE, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard® , a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, conducted a study that found the fittest and fattest states in America.

Over 93 million Americans, nearly 40 percent of the country, are considered obese. The issue goes beyond growing waistlines - and directly affects the cost of health insurance for the average American. By some estimations, obesity-related healthcare costs range from $147 billion to $210 billion per year.

Key Findings:

Hawaii , Montana , Connecticut , Vermont , and New Jersey are the five fittest states.

, , , , and are the five fittest states. Mississippi , Kentucky , Texas , Alabama , and Oklahoma are the five fattest states.

, , , , and are the five fattest states. Obesity rates in America have risen steadily, increasing by 34 percent over the last two decades.

In 2018, health insurance premiums for single person coverage averaged $6,896 , nearly triple the average premium in 2000.

To rank the fittest and fattest states, QuoteWizard analyzed CDC obesity data along with Body Mass Index (BMI) data from QuoteWizard health insurance users to find an aggregate ranking of fittest and fattest states. Each state was evaluated by their rate of obesity (CDC data) and their average BMI (QuoteWizard data). Final rankings were determined by an aggregate ranking of overall obesity figures. States are ranked from 1 to 50, 1 being fittest and 50 being fattest.

U.S. States Ranked from Fittest to Fattest Rank State 1 Hawaii 2 Montana 3 Connecticut 4 Vermont 5 New Jersey 6 California 7 Colorado 8 Massachusetts 9 Rhode Island 10 New Hampshire 11 New Mexico 12 Maine 13 New York 14 Wyoming 15 Nevada 16 Washington 17 Minnesota 18 South Dakota 19 Idaho 20 Utah 21 Oregon 22 Delaware 23 Alaska 24 North Dakota 25 Arizona 26 Pennsylvania 27 Maryland 28 Wisconsin 29 Florida 30 Nebraska 31 Virginia 32 Michigan 33 Illinois 34 North Carolina 35 Ohio 36 Iowa 37 Tennessee 38 Georgia 39 Kansas 40 Indiana 41 South Carolina 42 Missouri 43 Louisiana 44 West Virginia 45 Arkansas 46 Oklahoma 47 Alabama 48 Texas 49 Kentucky 50 Mississippi

About QuoteWizard QuoteWizard ( quotewizard.com ) is an insurance comparison marketplace for consumers looking to save on insurance. QuoteWizard provides consumers with direct access to thousands of qualified agents in all 50 states, as well as major carriers, who offer personalized quotes and the opportunity to save up to 40% on auto, home, health, and life insurance. Agents and carriers, in turn, benefit from millions of highly qualified leads, calls, and traffic to their site. Based in Seattle, QuoteWizard was founded in 2006.

About LendingTree LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student refinances, credit cards and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring, and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc. For more information, go to www.lendingtree.com, dial 800-555-TREE, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @LendingTree.

