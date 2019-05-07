QuoteWizard Study Finds the Fittest and Fattest States in America
QuoteWizard study finds Hawaii is fittest state, Mississippi is fattest state
May 07, 2019, 06:00 ET
SEATTLE, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, conducted a study that found the fittest and fattest states in America.
Over 93 million Americans, nearly 40 percent of the country, are considered obese. The issue goes beyond growing waistlines - and directly affects the cost of health insurance for the average American. By some estimations, obesity-related healthcare costs range from $147 billion to $210 billion per year.
Key Findings:
- Hawaii, Montana, Connecticut, Vermont, and New Jersey are the five fittest states.
- Mississippi, Kentucky, Texas, Alabama, and Oklahoma are the five fattest states.
- Obesity rates in America have risen steadily, increasing by 34 percent over the last two decades.
- In 2018, health insurance premiums for single person coverage averaged $6,896, nearly triple the average premium in 2000.
To rank the fittest and fattest states, QuoteWizard analyzed CDC obesity data along with Body Mass Index (BMI) data from QuoteWizard health insurance users to find an aggregate ranking of fittest and fattest states. Each state was evaluated by their rate of obesity (CDC data) and their average BMI (QuoteWizard data). Final rankings were determined by an aggregate ranking of overall obesity figures. States are ranked from 1 to 50, 1 being fittest and 50 being fattest.
To view the full report, visit https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/fittest-and-fattest-states.
|
U.S. States Ranked from Fittest to Fattest
|
Rank
|
State
|
1
|
Hawaii
|
2
|
Montana
|
3
|
Connecticut
|
4
|
Vermont
|
5
|
New Jersey
|
6
|
California
|
7
|
Colorado
|
8
|
Massachusetts
|
9
|
Rhode Island
|
10
|
New Hampshire
|
11
|
New Mexico
|
12
|
Maine
|
13
|
New York
|
14
|
Wyoming
|
15
|
Nevada
|
16
|
Washington
|
17
|
Minnesota
|
18
|
South Dakota
|
19
|
Idaho
|
20
|
Utah
|
21
|
Oregon
|
22
|
Delaware
|
23
|
Alaska
|
24
|
North Dakota
|
25
|
Arizona
|
26
|
Pennsylvania
|
27
|
Maryland
|
28
|
Wisconsin
|
29
|
Florida
|
30
|
Nebraska
|
31
|
Virginia
|
32
|
Michigan
|
33
|
Illinois
|
34
|
North Carolina
|
35
|
Ohio
|
36
|
Iowa
|
37
|
Tennessee
|
38
|
Georgia
|
39
|
Kansas
|
40
|
Indiana
|
41
|
South Carolina
|
42
|
Missouri
|
43
|
Louisiana
|
44
|
West Virginia
|
45
|
Arkansas
|
46
|
Oklahoma
|
47
|
Alabama
|
48
|
Texas
|
49
|
Kentucky
|
50
|
Mississippi
About QuoteWizard QuoteWizard (quotewizard.com) is an insurance comparison marketplace for consumers looking to save on insurance. QuoteWizard provides consumers with direct access to thousands of qualified agents in all 50 states, as well as major carriers, who offer personalized quotes and the opportunity to save up to 40% on auto, home, health, and life insurance. Agents and carriers, in turn, benefit from millions of highly qualified leads, calls, and traffic to their site. Based in Seattle, QuoteWizard was founded in 2006.
About LendingTree LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student refinances, credit cards and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring, and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc. For more information, go to www.lendingtree.com, dial 800-555-TREE, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @LendingTree.
Media Contacts:
Jericka - jericka@lendingtreenews.com
Nathan - nathan@lendingtreenews.com
Related Links
https://quotewizard.com
SOURCE QuoteWizard
Share this article