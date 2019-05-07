QuoteWizard Study Finds the Fittest and Fattest States in America

QuoteWizard study finds Hawaii is fittest state, Mississippi is fattest state

News provided by

QuoteWizard

May 07, 2019, 06:00 ET

SEATTLE, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, conducted a study that found the fittest and fattest states in America.

Over 93 million Americans, nearly 40 percent of the country, are considered obese. The issue goes beyond growing waistlines - and directly affects the cost of health insurance for the average American. By some estimations, obesity-related healthcare costs range from $147 billion to $210 billion per year.

Key Findings:

  • Hawaii, Montana, Connecticut, Vermont, and New Jersey are the five fittest states.
  • Mississippi, Kentucky, Texas, Alabama, and Oklahoma are the five fattest states.
  • Obesity rates in America have risen steadily, increasing by 34 percent over the last two decades.
  • In 2018, health insurance premiums for single person coverage averaged $6,896, nearly triple the average premium in 2000.

To rank the fittest and fattest states, QuoteWizard analyzed CDC obesity data along with Body Mass Index (BMI) data from QuoteWizard health insurance users to find an aggregate ranking of fittest and fattest states. Each state was evaluated by their rate of obesity (CDC data) and their average BMI (QuoteWizard data). Final rankings were determined by an aggregate ranking of overall obesity figures. States are ranked from 1 to 50, 1 being fittest and 50 being fattest.

To view the full report, visit https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/fittest-and-fattest-states.

U.S. States Ranked from Fittest to Fattest

   Rank

State

1

Hawaii

2

Montana

3

Connecticut

4

Vermont

5

New Jersey

6

California

7

Colorado

8

Massachusetts

9

Rhode Island

10

New Hampshire

11

New Mexico

12

Maine

13

New York

14

Wyoming

15

Nevada

16

Washington

17

Minnesota

18

South Dakota

19

Idaho

20

Utah

21

Oregon

22

Delaware

23

Alaska

24

North Dakota

25

Arizona

26

Pennsylvania

27

Maryland

28

Wisconsin

29

Florida

30

Nebraska

31

Virginia

32

Michigan

33

Illinois

34

North Carolina

35

Ohio

36

Iowa

37

Tennessee

38

Georgia

39

Kansas

40

Indiana

41

South Carolina

42

Missouri

43

Louisiana

44

West Virginia

45

Arkansas

46

Oklahoma

47

Alabama

48

Texas

49

Kentucky

50

Mississippi

About QuoteWizard QuoteWizard (quotewizard.com) is an insurance comparison marketplace for consumers looking to save on insurance. QuoteWizard provides consumers with direct access to thousands of qualified agents in all 50 states, as well as major carriers, who offer personalized quotes and the opportunity to save up to 40% on auto, home, health, and life insurance. Agents and carriers, in turn, benefit from millions of highly qualified leads, calls, and traffic to their site. Based in Seattle, QuoteWizard was founded in 2006.

About LendingTree LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student refinances, credit cards and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring, and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc. For more information, go to www.lendingtree.com, dial 800-555-TREE, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @LendingTree.

Media Contacts:

Jericka - jericka@lendingtreenews.com 
Nathan - nathan@lendingtreenews.com 

Related Links
https://quotewizard.com

SOURCE QuoteWizard

Related Links

https://quotewizard.com

Also from this source

Home insurance rates have risen as much as 88% in the last...

QuoteWizard Study Finds Greensboro, N.C., Boston and Columbus,...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

QuoteWizard Study Finds the Fittest and Fattest States in America

News provided by

QuoteWizard

May 07, 2019, 06:00 ET