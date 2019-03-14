QuoteWizard Study Finds Top 10 Most Popular Cars Driven By Millennials

SEATTLE, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, today released its study on the top 10 most popular cars driven by millennials. The study found that those between the ages of 22 and 37 are buying cheaper cars than past generations.

QuoteWizard looked at auto insurance quote data for millennial drivers aged 22-37 and found that Honda Accord is the most popular among millennials. Additionally, the average MSRP of the top 10 cars driven by millennials is only $23,829, nearly $5,000 less than the MSRP of top five selling cars for all age groups.

Key findings

Honda Accords are the most popular cars for millennials, followed by Nissan Altimas and Honda Civics.

Millennials aren't following the wider auto trends of 2018, choosing cheaper sedans over SUVs and trucks that are popular with older generations.

The $33,000 average student loan debt by millennials has curtailed spending.

average student loan debt by millennials has curtailed spending. Urbanization trends show more millennials are living in big cities with a wider range of public transportation and rideshare services.

Rural areas have seen the rise of the 'Super Commuter' - someone who travels 90+ minutes to work and is more likely to use public transit. These alternative options create less of a need for cars, let alone expensive ones.

Here are the top 10 cars owned by millennials and the car's MSRP:

Honda Accord - $23,720 Nissan Altima - $23,900 Honda Civic - $19,450 Toyota Camry - $23,945 Hyundai Sonata - $22,500 Chevrolet Impala - $28,020 Ford F-150 - $28,155 Toyota Corolla - $18,700 Ford Focus - $17,950 Jeep Grand Cherokee - $31,945

Find the full study here: https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/top-10-most-popular-cars-driven-by-millennials

