Quotidian Technical Highlights on Selected Application Software Stocks -- Adobe Systems, Alarm.com, Cloudera, and HubSpot

Adobe Systems

On Monday, shares in San Jose, California headquartered Adobe Systems Inc. recorded a trading volume of 1.76 million shares. The stock ended at $221.60, declining slightly by 0.14% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 2.55% in the last month, 11.79% over the previous three months, and 65.69% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 1.70% and 22.74%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Adobe Systems, which operates as a diversified software company worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 51.31.

On April 13th, 2018, Adobe Systems announced the appointment of David "Dave" A. Ricks to its Board of Directors, effective April 12th, 2018. The addition of Mr. Ricks expands the Company's Board of Directors from 10 to 11 members. Get the full research report on ADBE for free by clicking below at:

Alarm.com Holdings

Tysons, Virginia headquartered Alarm.com Holdings Inc.'s stock finished yesterday's session 0.27% higher at $40.38 with a total trading volume of 311,449 shares. The Company's shares have gained 7.00% in the last month, 6.40% over the previous three months, and 23.83% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 3.66%. Furthermore, shares of Alarm.com, which provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 54.65.

On April 12th, 2018, Alarm.com announced that it will report its Q1 2018 financial results after the market close on May 03rd, 2018. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day to discuss the Company's financial results. The free technical report on ALRM can be accessed at:

Cloudera

At the close of trading on Monday, shares in Palo Alto, California headquartered Cloudera Inc. rose slightly by 0.42%, ending the day at $14.25. The stock recorded a trading volume of 924,658 shares. The Company's shares are trading 17.65% below their 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Cloudera, which provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the US, Europe, and Asia, have an RSI of 39.59.

On April 13th, 2018, research firm Mizuho reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with a decrease of the target price from $23 a share to $18 a share.

On April 26th, 2018, Cloudera announced the formation of three business units that will focus on its core Machine Learning, Analytics, and Cloud initiatives. To lead the business units and accelerate growth, the Company named three general managers (GM): Hilary Mason, Machine Learning; Anupam Singh, Analytics; and Vikram Makhija, Cloud. The GMs will report to Charles Zedlewski, in his new role as Senior Vice President - Emerging Businesses. Sign up for free on Wall St. Equities and claim the latest report on CLDR at:

HubSpot

Cambridge, Massachusetts headquartered HubSpot Inc.'s shares ended the day 1.81% lower at $105.90 with a total trading volume of 446,121 shares. The stock has gained 5.85% over the previous three months and 57.94% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading 18.26% above their 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of HubSpot, which provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Pacific, have an RSI of 41.22.

On April 23rd, 2018, research firm RBC Capital Markets downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Outperform' to 'Sector Perform'.

On April 25th, 2018, HubSpot (HUBS) announced that enterprise business leader Avanish Sahai has joined its board of directors. Sahai joins the board as David Skok, general partner at Matrix Partners and longtime advisor to HUBS, retires from the Board. See the free research coverage on HUBS at:

