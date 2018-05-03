Quotidian Technical Highlights on Selected Asset Management Stocks -- BlackRock Capital Investment, Evercore, Financial Engines, and Franklin Resources

www.wallstequities.com/registration

BlackRock Capital Investment

On Wednesday, shares in BlackRock Capital Investment Corp. recorded a trading volume of 355,501 shares. The stock ended at $6.24, rising slightly by 0.16% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 3.31% in the last month and 4.70% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 4.75%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which specializes in investments in middle market companies, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 56.68.

On April 30th, 2018, BlackRock Capital Investment announced that James Keenan, Chairman, has been appointed CEO of the Company. Mr. Keenan, who is also Chief Investment Officer and Global Co-Head for BlackRock Global Credit, will hold that role on an interim basis, while the appropriate succession process is completed. He succeeds Michael Zugay as CEO. Get the full research report on BKCC for free by clicking below at:

Evercore

New York headquartered Evercore Inc.'s stock finished yesterday's session 0.15% higher at $102.75 with a total trading volume of 577,660 shares. The Company's shares have gained 15.58% in the last month, 2.19% over the previous three months, and 37.73% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 10.32% and 19.78%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Evercore, which together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the US, Europe, Latin America, and internationally, have an RSI of 71.99.

On April 23rd, 2018, Evercore announced that Wilco Faessen will join the Firm's Investment Banking business in June as a Senior Managing Director in its Advisory practice. Mr. Faessen will be based in New York and, in partnership with Adam Taetle, will lead the Firm's Global Consumer and Retail Group. The free technical report on EVR can be accessed at:

Financial Engines

At the close of trading on Wednesday, shares in Sunnyvale, California headquartered Financial Engines Inc. ended the day flat at $44.50. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.25 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 570,080 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 37.77% in the last month, 56.41% in the previous three months, and 4.34% over the past year. The stock is trading 29.75% and 36.50% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Moreover, shares of Financial Engines, which provides independent technology-enabled financial advisory, discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, and financial education and guidance services in the US, have an RSI of 80.72.

On April 25th, 2018, Financial Engines announced that it will issue a press release with its Q1 2018 financial results after the market close on May 09th, 2018. Larry Raffone, President and CEO, and Craig Foster, CFO, will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET that same day to discuss the results.

On May 01st, 2018, research firm Jefferies downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Hold'. Sign up for free on Wall St. Equities and claim the latest report on FNGN at:

Franklin Resources

San Mateo, California-based Franklin Resources Inc.'s shares ended the day 1.51% lower at $32.53 with a total trading volume of 3.94 million shares. The stock is trading 6.39% below its 50-day moving average. Shares of the Company, which through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships, have an RSI of 37.50.

On April 09th, 2018, research firm Bank of America/ Merrill downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Neutral'.

On April 26th, 2018, Franklin Resources announced its results for the second quarter ended March 31st, 2018. Net income for Q2 2018 was $443.2 million, operating revenues were $1,617.8 million, operating income was $555.7 million. As on March 31st, 2018, total assets under management were $737.5 billion, and cash and cash equivalents and investments were $10.1 billion. See the free research coverage on BEN at:

