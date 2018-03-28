Quotidian Technical Highlights on Selected Banking Stocks -- Associated Banc, Huntington Bancshares, KeyCorp, and Old National

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Associated Banc

On Tuesday, shares in Green Bay, Wisconsin headquartered Associated Banc-Corp recorded a trading volume of 1.18 million shares. The stock ended at $24.65, declining 2.95% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 5.34% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 0.27%. Furthermore, shares of Associated Banc-Corp, which provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 41.92.

On March 21st, 2018, Associated Banc-Corp announced that it has increased the Bank's prime rate from 4.50% to 4.75%, effective that day. Get the full research report on ASB for free by clicking below at:

Huntington Bancshares

Columbus, Ohio headquartered Huntington Bancshares Inc.'s stock finished yesterday's session 2.29% lower at $14.93 with a total trading volume of 8.85 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 1.01% over the previous three months and 14.67% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 5.21%. Furthermore, shares of Huntington Bancshares, which operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services, have an RSI of 36.03.

On March 21st, 2018, Huntington Bancshares announced that its prime rate is increasing from 4.50% to 4.75%, effective March 22nd, 2018. The free technical report on HBAN can be accessed at:

KeyCorp

At the close of trading on Tuesday, shares in Cleveland, Ohio headquartered KeyCorp saw a decline of 3.31%, ending the day at $19.27. The stock recorded a trading volume of 11.43 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 10.04 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 12.17% over the past year. The stock is trading 0.25% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of KeyCorp, which operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the US, have an RSI of 33.79.

On March 21st, 2018, KeyCorp and its banking affiliates have raised their prime lending rate to 4.75% from 4.50%, effective March 22nd, 2018. Sign up for free on Wall St. Equities and claim the latest report on KEY at:

Old National Bancorp

Evansville, Indiana headquartered Old National Bancorp's shares ended the day 2.61% lower at $16.80. A total volume of 964,890 shares was traded, which as above their three months average volume of 815,960 shares. The stock has gained 1.20% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading 3.51% below their 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of the Company, which operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the US, have an RSI of 38.84. See the free research coverage on ONB at:

