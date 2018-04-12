Quotidian Technical Highlights on Selected Banking Stocks -- Banc of California, Pacific Premier, Western Alliance, and Zions

Banc of California

On Wednesday, shares in Santa Ana, California headquartered Banc of California Inc. recorded a trading volume of 362,917 shares. The stock ended at $18.75, declining slightly 0.53% from the last trading session. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 5.27%. Furthermore, shares of Banc of California, which operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 43.90.

On March 28th, 2018, Banc of California announced that it has hired Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice President, Community Banking. Ms. Aguilar joins the Company from MUFG Union Bank, where she served as Managing Director and Regional President for Consumer and Business Banking in the Los Angeles region and managed the Los Angeles retail banking franchise.

On April 06th, 2018, research firm Bank of America/ Merrill downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Underperform'. Get the full research report on BANC for free by clicking below at: http://www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BANC

Pacific Premier Bancorp

Irvine, California headquartered Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.'s stock finished yesterday's session 0.73% lower at $40.70 with a total trading volume of 200,575 shares. The Company's shares have gained 3.04% over the previous three months and 13.37% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 4.55%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations, have an RSI of 47.05.

On March 26th, 2018, Pacific Premier Bancorp announced that it was named as a top performing community bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence based on its financial results for the year ended December 31st, 2017. The Company was ranked as the sixth best performing community bank in the US, with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion. The free technical report on PPBI can be accessed at: http://www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=PPBI

Western Alliance

At the close of trading on Wednesday, shares in Phoenix, Arizona headquartered Western Alliance Bancorp. saw a slight decline of 0.42%, ending the day at $57.05. The stock recorded a trading volume of 389,618 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 20.11% over the past year. The stock is trading 4.69% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Western Alliance, which operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada, have an RSI of 45.53.

On April 02nd, 2018, Western Alliance announced plans to release its Q1 2018 financial results after the market closes on April 19th, 2018. Ken Vecchione, CEO; Dale Gibbons, CFO; and Robert Sarver, Executive Chairman, will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. ET on April 20th, 2018, to discuss the Company's performance. The webcast of the call will be available on the Company's website. Sign up for free on Wall St. Equities and claim the latest report on WAL at: http://www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=WAL

Zions Bancorp

Salt Lake City, Utah headquartered Zions Bancorp.'s shares ended the day 0.50% lower at $52.14 with a total trading volume of 1.98 million shares. The stock has gained 0.64% over the previous three months and 27.39% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading 7.22% above their 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Zions have an RSI of 46.19.

On March 15th, 2018, research firm Raymond James upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Market Perform' to 'Outperform'.

On April 10th, 2018, Zions announced that it will report its Q1 2018 earnings results after the NASDAQ market close on April 23rd, 2018. A conference call will be held at 5:30 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss the quarterly results. A live audio of the call will be simultaneously broadcast and may be accessed on the Company's website. See the free research coverage on ZION at: http://www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=ZION

