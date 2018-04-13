Quotidian Technical Highlights on Selected Banking Stocks -- BancorpSouth Bank, Bank of the Ozarks, BB&T, and CenterState Bank

www.wallstequities.com/registration

BancorpSouth Bank

On Thursday, shares in Tupelo, Mississippi headquartered BancorpSouth Bank recorded a trading volume of 297,312 shares. The stock ended at $32.00, climbing 1.75% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 5.96% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 1.27%. Furthermore, shares of BancorpSouth, which operates as a financial holding company for BancorpSouth Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.15.

On April 02nd, 2018, BancorpSouth announced that it will release its first-quarter 2018 earnings on April 18th, 2018, after the close of the financial markets. The Company will hold its regularly scheduled webcast on April 19th, 2018, beginning at 10:00 a.m. CDT. Get the full research report on BXS for free by clicking below at:

Bank of the Ozarks

Little Rock, Arkansas headquartered Bank of the Ozarks' stock finished yesterday's session 3.31% higher at $47.76. A total volume of 2.60 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.18 million shares. The Company's shares are trading above their 200-day moving average by 1.33%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities, have an RSI of 46.90.

On April 02nd, 2018, Bank of the Ozarks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.195 per common share, payable on April 20th, 2018, to shareholders of record as of April 13th, 2018. The dividend of $0.195 per common share represents an increase of $0.005 per common share, or 2.63%, over the dividend paid in the previous quarter. The free technical report on OZRK can be accessed at:

BB&T

At the close of trading on Thursday, shares in Winston-Salem, North Carolina headquartered BB&T Corp. rose 1.63%, ending the day at $53.05. The stock recorded a trading volume of 3.11 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 0.73% in the previous three months and 21.72% over the past year. The stock is trading 7.66% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of BB&T, which operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals, have an RSI of 51.49.

On March 21st, 2018, BB&T Corp. announced that it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.75% from 4.50%, effective immediately.

On April 11th, 2018, research firm Edward Jones upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Hold' to 'Buy'. Sign up for free on Wall St. Equities and claim the latest report on BBT at:

CenterState Bank

Winter Haven, Florida headquartered CenterState Bank Corp.'s shares ended the day 0.87% higher at $26.80 with a total trading volume of 266,601 shares. The stock has gained 4.00% over the previous three months and 8.55% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading 2.75% above their 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of CenterState Bank, which operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida, have an RSI of 50.00. See the free research coverage on CSFL at:

