Quotidian Technical Highlights on Selected Biotech Stocks -- Ocular Therapeutix, Onconova Therapeutics, OPKO Health, and Otonomy

Ocular Therapeutix

On Monday, shares in Bedford, Massachusetts headquartered Ocular Therapeutix Inc. recorded a trading volume of 158,186 shares. The stock ended at $6.39, declining 1.39% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 14.11% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 8.67% and 9.89%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Ocular Therapeutix, which focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 52.97.

Onconova Therapeutics

Newtown, Pennsylvania headquartered Onconova Therapeutics Inc.'s stock finished yesterday's session 0.65% lower at $0.78 with a total trading volume of 71,763 shares. The stock is trading below their 50-day moving average by 23.47%. Shares of the Company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer, have an RSI of 35.25.

On March 26th, 2018, Onconova Therapeutics announced that it presented promising, new clinical safety data from the expansion phase of a Phase-2 clinical trial at the Bone Marrow Failure Disease Scientific Symposium. In the new study, in 37 patients studied with oral rigosertib (total dose of 1120 mg/day 3 out of 4 weeks) and azacitidine employing prophylactic risk-mitigating strategies to minimize hematuria, a significantly lower incidence of grade 1 & 2 hematuria (11%) and no grade 3 or 4 hematuria have been seen to date.

OPKO Health

At the close of trading on Monday, shares in Miami, Florida headquartered OPKO Health Inc. climbed 1.00%, ending the day at $3.02. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.75 million shares. The Company's shares are trading 13.94% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of OPKO Health, which engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the US, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally, have an RSI of 38.86.

On March 23rd, 2018, OPKO Health has enrolled the first patient in a Phase-2b dose escalation trial of OPK88003, a once-weekly oxyntomodulin therapy containing dual agonist activity towards GLP-1 and Glucagon receptors, to treat type-2 diabetes and obesity. Based on preclinical and Phase-2 data, the use of once-weekly dual agonists, such as OPK88003, could more effectively improve glucose control, increase weight loss, and improve the lipid profile in type-2 diabetics compared to the current GLP—1 therapies on the market.

Otonomy

San Diego, California headquartered Otonomy Inc.'s shares ended the day 4.71% lower at $4.05 with a total trading volume of 383,589 shares. The stock is trading 19.31% below its 50-day moving average. Shares of the Company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for otology in the US, have an RSI of 38.29.

On March 19th, 2018, research firm JP Morgan downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Underweight'.

