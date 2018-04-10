Quotidian Technical Highlights on Selected Biotech Stocks -- Vertex Pharma, VIVUS, Voyager Therapeutics, and Zosano Pharma

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on VRTX, VVUS, VYGR, and ZSAN which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Today, WallStEquities.com covers the Biotech industry, which consists of companies that are engaged in the research and development of new drugs, medical devices, and procedures. Under observation are the following stocks: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTX), VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS), Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR), and Zosano Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: ZSAN). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

On Monday, shares in Boston, Massachusetts headquartered Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded a trading volume of 1.24 million shares. The stock ended at $156.76, rising 1.63% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 0.69% over the previous three months and 37.20% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 2.40%. Furthermore, shares of Vertex Pharma, which develops medicines for serious diseases, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 42.78.

On March 29th, 2018, Vertex Pharma announced that Kimberly A. White has been appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer. Ms. White will begin her role with Vertex on May 21st, 2018 and will report to Michael J. Parini, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer. Get the full research report on VRTX for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=VRTX

VIVUS

Campbell, California headquartered VIVUS Inc.'s stock finished yesterday's session 5.34% lower at $0.36 with a total trading volume of 354,032 shares. The stock is trading below their 50-day moving average by 19.23%. Shares of the Company, which develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the US and the European Union, have an RSI of 40.29.

On March 13th, 2018, VIVUS reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31st, 2017. For Q4 2017, net loss was $10.1 million, total revenue was $11.9 million, and total cost of goods sold was $3.9 million. For the full year, net loss was $30.5 million, total revenue was $65.4 million, and total cost of goods sold was $17.2 million. The free technical report on VVUS can be accessed at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=VVUS

Voyager Therapeutics

At the close of trading on Monday, shares in Cambridge, Massachusetts headquartered Voyager Therapeutics Inc. climbed 3.91%, ending the day at $18.05. The stock recorded a trading volume of 332,281 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 1.06% in the previous three months and 39.49% over the past year. The stock is trading 10.16% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Voyager Therapeutics, which focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases, have an RSI of 39.51.

On March 12th, 2018, research firm Wedbush downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Outperform' to 'Neutral', with a target price of $29 per share.

On March 14th, 2018, Voyager Therapeutics reported its Q4 and full-year 2017 financial results. For Q4 2017, GAAP net loss was $11.8 million, and collaboration revenues were $6.3 million. For the full year, GAAP net loss was $70.7 million, and collaboration revenues were $10.1 million. Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable debt securities as of December 31st, 2017 were $169.1 million. Sign up for free on Wall St. Equities and claim the latest report on VYGR at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=VYGR

Zosano Pharma

Fremont, California headquartered Zosano Pharma Corp.'s shares ended the day 0.21% lower at $4.71 with a total trading volume of 815,991 shares. The stock is trading 46.66% below its 50-day moving average. Shares of the Company, which develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients, have an RSI of 32.59. See the free research coverage on ZSAN at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=ZSAN

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quotidian-technical-highlights-on-selected-biotech-stocks----vertex-pharma-vivus-voyager-therapeutics-and-zosano-pharma-300627053.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities