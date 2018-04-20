Quotidian Technical Highlights on Selected Business Services Stocks -- RMG Networks, S&P Global, SPAR, and Spherix

www.wallstequities.com/registration

RMG Networks Holding

On Thursday, shares in Dallas, Texas headquartered RMG Networks Holding Corp. recorded a trading volume of 39,404 shares. The stock ended at $1.19, rising slightly by 0.85% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 6.25% in the last month and 1.47% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 4.43%. Furthermore, shares of RMG Networks, which provides enterprise-class digital signage solutions, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.43.

On April 03rd, 2018, RMG Networks (RMGN) and SCG Digital, LLC announced the execution of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which SCG Digital, LLC, an affiliate of Mr. Gregory Sachs, RMGN's Executive Chairman, will acquire RMGN in a transaction valued at approximately $16.8 million, including the assumption of approximately $2.65 million of debt. Under the terms of the merger agreement, RMGN stockholders will receive $1.27 in cash for each share of the Company's common stock they hold. Get the full research report on RMGN for free by clicking below at:

S&P Global

New York headquartered S&P Global Inc.'s stock finished yesterday's session 0.37% lower at $193.94 with a total trading volume of 664,056 shares. The Company's shares have gained 8.56% over the previous three months and 48.53% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 2.43% and 15.46%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of S&P Global, which provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide, have an RSI of 56.59.

On April 09th, 2018, S&P Global announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Kensho Technologies Inc., a leading-edge provider of next-generation analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data visualization systems to Wall Street's premier global banks and investment institutions, as well as the National Security community. The acquisition was announced on March 06th, 2018. The free technical report on SPGI can be accessed at:

SPAR Group

At the close of trading on Thursday, shares in White Plains, New York headquartered SPAR Group Inc. saw a decline of 2.06%, ending the day at $1.42. The stock recorded a trading volume of 12,448 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 39.24% over the past year. The stock is trading 3.77% and 18.54% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Moreover, shares of SPAR, which together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide, have an RSI of 51.70.

On April 02nd, 2018, SPAR announced its results for Q4 and fiscal year ended December 31st, 2017. For Q4 2017, revenue was $50 million, operating income was $1.8 million, and GAAP net loss attributable to the Company was $1.3 million. For the full year, revenue was $181.4 million, operating income was $4.1 million, and GAAP net loss attributable to the Company was $923,000. Sign up for free on Wall St. Equities and claim the latest report on SGRP at:

Spherix

New York-based Spherix Inc.'s shares ended the day 1.89% higher at $1.08 with a total trading volume of 169,838 shares. The stock is trading 13.85% below its 50-day moving average. Shares of the Company, which owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes patented and unpatented intellectual properties, have an RSI of 44.69.

On March 27th, 2018, Spherix announced that the Company has closed an investment in TheBit Daily LLC, a development stage media and education platform focused on the blockchain and cryptocurrency space. Anthony Hayes, CEO of Spherix stated, "Our investment in TheBit provides our shareholders another opportunity to participate in the growing blockchain and cryptocurrency space, while also being accretive to our proposed acquisition of DatChat." See the free research coverage on SPEX at:

