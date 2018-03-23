Quotidian Technical Highlights on Selected CATV Systems Stocks -- Liberty Global, Netflix, Roku, and Seven Stars Cloud

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Liberty Global

On Thursday, shares in London, the UK-based Liberty Global PLC recorded a trading volume of 2.58 million shares. The stock ended at $31.13, declining slightly by 0.42% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 0.39% in the last month. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 2.05%. Furthermore, shares of Liberty Global, which together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services in Europe, Chile, Puerto Rico, and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 41.46.

Netflix

Los Gatos, California headquartered Netflix Inc.'s stock finished yesterday's session 3.09% lower at $306.70 with a total trading volume of 7.95 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 9.13% in the last month, 63.99% over the previous three months, and 115.00% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 11.43% and 50.11%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Netflix, which engages in the Internet delivery of TV shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens, have an RSI of 53.30.

On March 16th, 2018, research firm Loop Capital initiated a 'Hold' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $325 per share.

On March 16th, 2018, Netflix announced that it will post its Q1 2018 financial results and business outlook on its investor relations website on April 16th, 2018, at approximately 1:05 p.m. PT. A video interview with CEO Reed Hastings; CFO David Wells; Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos; Chief Product Officer Greg Peters; and VP, IR & Corporate Development Spencer Wang will be available at 3:00 p.m. PT that same day.

Roku

At the close of trading on Thursday, shares in Los Gatos, California headquartered Roku Inc. saw a decline of 2.16%, ending the day at $33.51. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.60 million shares. The Company's shares are trading 11.33% below their 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Roku, which operates a TV streaming platform, have an RSI of 30.57.

On March 20th, 2018, Roku announced that The Roku Channel, an AVOD app, is expected to be available this summer on select Samsung smart TVs. Launched late last year, The Roku Channel is already a top #20 channel on the Roku® platform, offering consumers hundreds of Hollywood hit movies and TV shows.

Seven Stars Cloud Group

Beijing, China-based Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc.'s shares ended the day 3.98% higher at $1.83 with a total trading volume of 473,745 shares. The stock is trading 26.10% below its 200-day moving average. Shares of the Company, which provides cloud-based B2B solutions for businesses in China and internationally, have an RSI of 37.71.

On March 19th, 2018, Seven Stars Cloud Group announced that it will report its financial results for Q4 and full year ending December 31st, 2017 on March 30th, 2018. Management, including Bruno Wu, Executive Chairman & CEO; Robert G. Benya, President, Director, and Chief Revenue Officer; Simon Wang, CFO; and Jason Wu, Finance Director, will host an earnings release conference call that same day at 8:00 a.m. U.S. ET.

