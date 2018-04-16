Quotidian Technical Highlights on Selected Drug Makers Stocks -- AbbVie, Biostar Pharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Eli Lilly

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on ABBV, BSPM, BMY, and LLY which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. WallStEquities.com revisits the Drug Manufacturers space, which develops and sells medicines and vaccines for a wide range of medical uses. Most drug manufacturers are structured as corporations, and many of these companies offer slightly higher-than-average dividend yields. Under review are the four major industry players, namely: AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV), Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BSPM), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE: BMY), and Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

AbbVie

North Chicago, Illinois-based AbbVie Inc.'s shares recorded a trading volume of 4.62 million shares last Friday. The stock finished the trading session 0.31% lower at $91.83. The Company's shares have surged 42.66% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 1.00%. Furthermore, shares of AbbVie, which discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 34.17.

On April 06th, 2018, AbbVie announced that it will report its Q1 2018 financial results on April 26th, 2018, before the market opens. The Company will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET that same day. The webcast will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website.

Biostar Pharmaceuticals

On Friday, Xianyang, China headquartered Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s stock ended the session 2.25% lower at $3.04. A total volume of 18,805 shares was traded. The Company's shares have surged 55.09% over the previous three months and 33.92% over the past year. The stock is trading 42.94% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Biostar Pharma, which develops, manufactures, and markets over-the-counter and prescription pharmaceutical products for various diseases and conditions in China, have an RSI of 41.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

New York headquartered Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.'s stock ended the day 0.32% lower at $58.65. A total volume of 10.67 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 7.93 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 10.68% over the past year. The stock is trading 4.77% below its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb, which discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide, have an RSI of 32.29.

On April 02nd, 2018, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) announced that it will hold an investor event on April 16th, 2018, at 6:00 p.m. EDT to discuss data presented at the Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research in Chicago. BMY executives will provide an overview of data presented from the Company's oncology portfolio, and address questions from investors and analysts.

On April 12th, 2018, research firm Citigroup reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with a decrease of the target price from $78 a share to $70 a share.

Eli Lilly

Shares in Indianapolis, Indiana headquartered Eli Lilly and Co. recorded a trading volume of 2.65 million shares. The stock ended Friday's session 0.54% higher at $79.72. The Company's shares have gained 1.57% in the last month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 2.30%. Furthermore, shares of Eli Lilly, which discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide, have an RSI of 57.82.

On April 04th, 2018, Eli Lilly announced that it will report its financial results for Q1 2018 on April 24th, 2018. The Company will conduct a conference call 9:00 a.m. ET that same day to further detail its financial performance. A link to the live webcast of the conference call will be posted on the Company's website.

On April 13th, 2018, research firm BMO Capital Markets upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Underperform' to 'Market Perform' while revising its previous target price from $74 a share to $79 a share.

