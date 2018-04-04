Quotidian Technical Highlights on Selected Financial Stocks -- Alexander & Baldwin, Forest City Realty Trust, Paramount, and Realogy

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Alexander & Baldwin

On Tuesday, shares in Alexander & Baldwin Inc. recorded a trading volume of 412,891 shares. The stock ended at $22.91, climbing slightly by 0.22% from the last trading session. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 5.74%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which owns, operates and manages 4.1 million square feet of retail, industrial and office space primarily in Hawai`i and on the US Mainland, and is the largest owner of grocery/drug-anchored retail centers in Hawai`i, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 38.75.

On March 20th, 2018, Alexander & Baldwin announced Alyson Nakamura as Vice President of governance and sustainability, a new position dedicated to important environmental, social, and governance issues. Nakamura's appointment became effective on March 01st, 2018.

Forest City Realty Trust

Forest City Realty Trust Inc.'s stock finished yesterday's session 1.82% higher at $20.12 with a total trading volume of 1.28 million shares. The stock is trading below their 50-day moving average by 7.72%. Shares of the Company, which engages in the ownership, development, management and acquisition of office, retail and apartment real estate throughout the US, have an RSI of 38.51.

On March 26th, 2018, research firm Evercore ISI upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'In-line' to 'Outperform'.

On March 28th, 2018, Forest City Realty Trust announced that it has completed the sale of 461 Dean Street, a 363-unit apartment community in Brooklyn, New York, to an international real estate manager. The selling price was $156 million, reflecting a cap rate of approximately 4.5% on estimated 2018 net operating income. The sale is expected to generate net proceeds to the Company of approximately $150 million.

Paramount Group

At the close of trading on Tuesday, shares in New York City headquartered Paramount Group Inc. rose 1.13%, ending the day at $14.36. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.52 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 1.21 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 1.70% in the last month. The stock is trading 0.20% below its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Paramount have an RSI of 51.67.

On March 05th, 2018, research firm Evercore ISI downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Outperform' to 'In-line'.

On March 05th, 2018, research firm Evercore ISI downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Outperform' to 'In-line'.

On March 15th, 2018, Paramount announced that its Board of Directors has increased the Company's quarterly cash dividend on its common stock by 5.3%, resulting in a new annual dividend of $0.40 per share. Accordingly, the Board has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock for the period from January 01st, 2018 to March 31st, 2018. The dividend will be payable on April 13th, 2018, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 29th, 2018.

Realogy Holdings

Madison, New Jersey headquartered Realogy Holdings Corp.'s shares ended the day 2.87% lower at $26.74. A total volume of 2.96 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.97 million shares. The stock has gained 3.12% in the last month and 0.91% over the previous three months. The Company's shares are trading 2.35% above their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Realogy Holdings have an RSI of 50.11.

On March 29th, 2018, NRT LLC, a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings, has been ranked the No. 1 residential real estate brokerage firm in the U.S. for 21 consecutive years, according to the REAL Trends 500 report released that day. The ranking is based on 2017 closed sales volume and closed transaction sides for the nation's top 500 brokerages. NRT led the ranking again with $178 billion in sales volume and 346,942 transaction sides on a pro-forma basis.

