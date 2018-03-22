Quotidian Technical Highlights on Selected General Building Materials Stocks -- Builders FirstSource, Forterra, JELD-WEN, and Martin Marietta Materials

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on BLDR, FRTA, JELD, and MLM which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Ahead of today's trading session, WallStEquities.com monitors Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR), Forterra Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA), JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD), and Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE: MLM). PatSnap reported that the General Building Materials industry has a total of 41,594 granted patents and 84,560 patent applications distributed into 53,042 patent families. Based on the countries of patent applications, the key markets are Japan, USA, and WIPO (PCT). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

Builders FirstSource

On Wednesday, shares in Dallas, Texas-based Builders FirstSource Inc. recorded a trading volume of 412,994 shares. The stock ended at $21.06, rising 1.99% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 3.29% in the last month, 3.03% over the previous three months, and 45.54% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 15.05%. Furthermore, shares of Builders FirstSource, which manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 48.87.

On February 28th, 2018, Builders FirstSource reported its results for Q4 and fiscal year ended December 31st, 2017. For Q4 2017, net sales were $1.8 billion, gross margin was $431.2 million, and GAAP net loss was $(42.7) million. For the full year, net sales were $7.0 billion, gross margin was $1.7 billion, and GAAP net income was $38.8 million.

Forterra

Irving, Texas-based Forterra Inc.'s stock finished yesterday's session 1.08% higher at $8.39 with a total trading volume of 263,909 shares. The Company's shares have gained 9.67% in the last month. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 0.85% and 14.60%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Forterra, which manufactures and markets water and drainage pipes and products, have an RSI of 51.20.

On March 07th, 2018, Forterra announced its results for the quarter and full year ended December 31st, 2017. For Q4 2017, net sales were $361.2 million, net income was $43.2 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $28.2 million. For the full year 2017, net sales were $1,580.4 million, net loss was $(2.1) million, and adjusted EBITDA was $147.5 million.

JELD-WEN Holding

At the close of trading on Wednesday, shares in Charlotte, North Carolina-based JELD-WEN Holding Inc. rose slightly by 0.03%, ending the day at $33.29. The stock recorded a trading volume of 714,395 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 2.62% over the past year. The stock is trading 4.73% below its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of JELD-WEN, which manufactures doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australia, have an RSI of 43.12.

On February 28th, 2018, research firm Credit Suisse downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Outperform' to 'Neutral'.

On February 28th, 2018, JELD-WEN Holding's Board of Directors announced the departure of President and CEO, Mark Beck, effective February 27th, 2018, by mutual agreement. Under the terms of his employment agreement, Mr. Beck's service as a director also ended on that date. Mr. Kirk Hachigian, Chairman of the Board and former CEO of the Company, will assume Mr. Beck's duties while the Board conducts a search for a new CEO.

Martin Marietta Materials

Raleigh, North Carolina headquartered Martin Marietta Materials Inc.'s shares ended the day 1.24% higher at $206.74 with a total trading volume of 567,482 shares. The stock is trading 3.55% below its 200-day moving average. Shares of the Company, which supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 43.88.

