Quotidian Technical Highlights on Selected Generic Drugs Stocks -- Solid Biosciences, Medicines Co., Versartis, and Zoetis

Solid Biosciences

On Tuesday, shares in Cambridge, Massachusetts headquartered Solid Biosciences Inc. recorded a trading volume of 317,271 shares. The stock ended at $9.97, rising 1.22% from the last trading session. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 52.25%. Furthermore, shares of Solid Biosciences, which engages in identifying and developing various therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 34.00.

On March 29th, 2018, Solid Biosciences reported its financial results for the year ended December 31st, 2017. Net loss for the full year was $53.2 million; R&D expenses were $39.9 million; and G&A expenses were $15.0 million. As of December 31st, 2017, cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale securities were $69.1 million.

Medicines Co.

Parsippany, New Jersey-based The Medicines Co.'s stock finished yesterday's session 2.94% higher at $30.44 with a total trading volume of 1.28 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 12.66% over the previous three months. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 6.11%. Furthermore, shares of Medicines Co., which provides medicines to treat acute and intensive care patients, have an RSI of 42.62.

On March 27th, 2018, Medicines Co. announced the appointment of Christopher Visioli as CFO and Treasurer, effective immediately. Mr. Visioli succeeds William B. O'Connor, who is retiring after serving as Chief Accounting Officer and then CFO for a total of 13 years. Mr. O'Connor will remain as an advisor through 2018, assisting Mr. Visioli in transition and completing the close-out of the Company's non-core businesses and products.

Versartis

At the close of trading on Tuesday, shares in Menlo Park, California headquartered Versartis Inc. rose 1.59%, ending the day at $1.60. The stock recorded a trading volume of 852,445 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 514,560 shares. The Company's shares are trading 8.39% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Versartis, which operates as an endocrine-focused biopharmaceutical company in the US, have an RSI of 43.41.

Zoetis

Parsippany, New Jersey headquartered Zoetis Inc.'s shares ended the day 1.49% higher at $83.09 with a total trading volume of 2.34 million shares. The stock has gained 11.92% over the previous three months and 58.15% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading 3.41% above their 50-day moving average and 18.61% above their 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Zoetis, which discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 55.55.

On March 19th, 2018, research firm Morgan Stanley downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Overweight' to 'Equal-Weight'.

On March 29th, 2018, Zoetis announced that it will host a webcast and conference call on May 02nd, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. ET. CEO, Juan Ramón Alaix, and Executive Vice President and CFO, Glenn David, will review the Company's Q1 2018 financial results and respond to questions from financial analysts during the call.

