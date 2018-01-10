Quotidian Technical Highlights on Selected Healthcare Stocks -- Perrigo, Envision Healthcare, Brookdale Senior Living, and Kindred Healthcare

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on PRGO, EVHC, BKD, and KND which can be accessed for free by signing up to http://www.wallstequities.com/registration. The outlook for the global Healthcare industry this 2018 is stable, according to a sector report by Moody's Investors Service. This report also said that in most countries, health care will represent a rising proportion of GDP, presenting plenty of growth opportunities for health care companies, but squeezing government budgets. Ahead of today's trading session, WallStEquities.com has issued research reports on Perrigo Co. PLC (NYSE: PRGO), Envision Healthcare Corp. (NYSE: EVHC), Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD), and Kindred Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: KND). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. http://www.wallstequities.com/registration

Perrigo

On Tuesday, shares in Dublin, Ireland headquartered Perrigo Co. PLC recorded a trading volume of 1.05 million shares. The stock ended at $90.84, rising slightly by 0.79% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 9.62% in the last month, 4.40% over the previous three months, and 6.33% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 5.76% and 15.80%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Perrigo, which together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes over-the-counter consumer goods and pharmaceutical products worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 65.14.

On January 03rd, 2018, research firm Leerink Partners initiated a 'Market Perform' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $90 per share.

On January 03rd, 2018, Perrigo announced that it has received tentative approval from the US FDA for the generic version of Prolensa® (bromfenac ophthalmic solution) 0.07%, a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for the treatment of postoperative inflammation and reduction of ocular pain in patients who have undergone cataract surgery. The Company previously settled litigation with Bausch & Lomb Inc. for this product. Get the full research report on PRGO for free by clicking below at: http://www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=PRGO

Envision Healthcare

Nashville, Tennessee-based Envision Healthcare Corp.'s stock finished yesterday's session 0.40% lower at $34.92 with a total trading volume of 2.25 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 11.92% in the last month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 9.02%. Furthermore, shares of Envision Healthcare, which through its subsidiaries, provides various healthcare services in the US, have an RSI of 65.72.

On December 13th, 2017, research firm Piper Jaffray initiated a 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $35 per share.

On January 04th, 2018, Envision Healthcare has announced that its Board of Directors has appointed James D. "Denny" Shelton as Lead Independent Director, effective immediately. Mr. Shelton has served as a Director since May 2015 and previously served as Chairman, CEO, and President of Triad Hospitals, Inc., from 1998 until its sale in 2007. The free technical report on EVHC can be accessed at: http://www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=EVHC

Brookdale Senior Living

At the close of trading on Tuesday, shares in Brentwood, Tennessee headquartered Brookdale Senior Living Inc. saw a decline of 1.70%, ending the day at $9.24. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.41 million shares. The Company's shares are trading 8.42% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of the Company, which owns and operates senior living communities in the US, have an RSI of 38.07. Sign up for free on Wall St. Equities and claim the latest report on BKD at: http://www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BKD

Kindred Healthcare

Louisville, Kentucky headquartered Kindred Healthcare Inc.'s shares ended the day flat at $9.45 with a total trading volume of 755,708 shares. The stock has advanced 21.94% in the last month, 50.00% over the previous three months, and 18.12% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading 17.68% above their 50-day moving average and 9.54% above their 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Kindred Healthcare, which provides healthcare services in the US, have an RSI of 56.92.

On December 19th, 2017, Kindred Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a definitive agreement under which the Company will be acquired by a consortium of three companies: TPG Capital, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana Inc. for approximately $4.1 billion in cash, including the assumption or repayment of net debt. See the free research coverage on KND at: http://www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=KND

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quotidian-technical-highlights-on-selected-healthcare-stocks----perrigo-envision-healthcare-brookdale-senior-living-and-kindred-healthcare-300580595.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities