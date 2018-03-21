Quotidian Technical Highlights on Selected Heavy Construction Stocks -- Dycom Industries, Fluor, MasTec, and Tutor Perini

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on DY, FLR, MTZ, and TPC which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Today's research on WallStEquities.com is focused on the Heavy Construction market, which refers to heavy construction equipment, machinery and industrial vehicle products, and associated services for heavy construction projects. Under evaluation this morning are: Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE: DY), Fluor Corp. (NYSE: FLR), MasTec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ), and Tutor Perini Corp. (NYSE: TPC). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

Dycom Industries

On Tuesday, shares in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based Dycom Industries Inc. recorded a trading volume of 323,779 shares. The stock ended at $109.63, declining slightly by 0.78% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 18.72% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 13.41%. Furthermore, shares of Dycom Industries, which provides specialty contracting services in the US and Canada, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 40.46.

On February 28th, 2018, Dycom Industries announced its results for Q2 and six-month period ended January 27th, 2018. For Q2 2018, contract revenues were $655.1 million, adjusted EBITDA was $59.6 million, and GAAP net income was $40.1 million. For the six-month period, contract revenues were $1.411 billion, adjusted EBITDA was $157.2 million, and GAAP net income was $68.8 million.

On March 01st, 2018, research firm B. Riley FBR, Inc. reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $132 a share to $137 a share.

Fluor

Irving, Texas headquartered Fluor Corp.'s stock finished yesterday's session 0.60% higher at $57.18 with a total trading volume of 610,223 shares. The Company's shares have gained 13.34% over the previous three months and 7.34% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 19.84%. Furthermore, shares of Fluor, which through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide, have an RSI of 45.93.

MasTec

At the close of trading on Tuesday, shares in Coral Gables, Florida headquartered MasTec Inc. saw a decline of 2.91%, ending the day at $48.30. The stock recorded a trading volume of 784,037 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 4.55% in the previous three months and 24.32% over the past year. The stock is trading 4.93% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of MasTec, which provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the US and Canada, have an RSI of 36.92.

On February 27th, 2018, MasTec announced strong Q4 2017 and full-year financial results. For Q4 2017, revenue was $1.60 billion, GAAP net income was $160.7 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $128.9 million. For the full year, revenue was $6.6 billion, GAAP net income was $348.9 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $645.6 million.

Tutor Perini

Sylmar, California headquartered Tutor Perini Corp.'s shares ended the day 1.14% lower at $21.60 with a total trading volume of 409,189 shares. The stock is trading 9.75% below its 50-day moving average. Shares of the Company, which provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide, have an RSI of 37.30.

On February 27th, 2018, Tutor Perini reported its results for Q4 and year ended December 31st, 2017. For Q4 2017, revenue was $1.2 billion, and net income attributable to the Company was $80.9 million. For the full year, revenue was $4.8 billion, and net income attributable to the Company was $148.4 million.

On February 28th, 2018, research firm KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Sector Weight' to 'Overweight'.

