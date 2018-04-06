Quotidian Technical Highlights on Selected Hospitals Stocks -- LifePoint Health, Select Medical, Surgery Partners, and Universal Health Services

www.wallstequities.com/registration

LifePoint Health

On Thursday, shares in Brentwood, Tennessee-based LifePoint Health Inc. recorded a trading volume of 245,682 shares. The stock ended at $48.60, rising 2.53% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 2.53% in the last month and 1.36% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 1.17%. Furthermore, shares of LifePoint Health, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers, and post-acute facilities in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 53.15.

On March 13th, 2018, LifePoint Health announced that it has been named the recipient of the 2017 John M. Eisenberg Award for Innovation in Patient Safety at the Local Level. Presented annually by The Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum, the prestigious Eisenberg Awards acknowledge major achievements in healthcare quality and patient safety.

On March 23rd, 2018, research firm Mizuho resumed its 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $51 per share.

Select Medical Holdings

Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania headquartered Select Medical Holdings Corp.'s stock finished yesterday's session 2.54% higher at $18.20 with a total trading volume of 397,129 shares. The Company's shares have gained 4.60% over the previous three months and 37.88% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 2.97% and 4.73%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Select Medical, which operates acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation facilities, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational medicine centers in the US, have an RSI of 55.90.

Surgery Partners

At the close of trading on Thursday, shares in Brentwood, Tennessee headquartered Surgery Partners Inc. climbed 1.13%, ending the day at $17.95. The stock recorded a trading volume of 262,643 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 6.85% in the last month and 39.15% in the previous three months. The stock is trading 11.91% and 31.35% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Moreover, shares of Surgery Partners, which through its subsidiaries, operates surgical facilities in the US, have an RSI of 66.51.

On March 12th, 2018, Surgery Partners announced that Thomas F. Cowhey has been appointed Executive Vice President and CFO, effective April 02nd, 2018. Mr. Cowhey has more than 20 years of experience in a range of financial and strategic roles in the Healthcare Services sector, most recently having served as CFO of the Institution Business portfolio at Aetna, Inc.

Universal Health Services

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania headquartered Universal Health Services Inc.'s shares ended the day 1.94% higher at $121.67 with a total trading volume of 595,541 shares. The stock has gained 7.30% over the previous three months. The Company's shares are trading 1.46% above their 50-day moving average and 7.70% above their 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of the Company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities, have an RSI of 53.89.

