Quotidian Technical Highlights on Selected Insurance Stocks -- Radian, Allstate, Hartford Financial Services, and Validus

Radian Group

On Thursday, shares in Pennsylvania headquartered Radian Group Inc. recorded a trading volume of 1.65 million shares. The stock ended at $15.48, rising slightly by 0.39% from the last trading session. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 15.45%. Furthermore, shares of Radian, which through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 39.06.

On April 26th, 2018, Radian reported its Q1 2018 results. Net income for Q1 2018 was $114.5 million, and adjusted pretax operating income was $164.1 million. Book value per share at March 31st, 2018 was $14.16, and tangible book value per share was $13.88. Total liquidity, which includes the Company's $225 million unsecured revolving credit facility entered into in October 2017, was approximately $425 million as of March 31st, 2018.

On April 27th, 2018, research firm Compass Point reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with a decrease of the target price from $24.25 a share to $23.25 a share.

Allstate

Illinois-based The Allstate Corp.'s stock finished yesterday's session 0.01% lower at $94.05. A total volume of 2.55 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 2.44 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 10.74% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 1.68%. Furthermore, shares of Allstate, which together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the US and Canada, have an RSI of 39.26.

On April 19th, 2018, Allstate announced estimated catastrophe losses for the month of March 2018 of $222 million, pre-tax ($175 million after-tax), and an estimated $361 million, pre-tax ($285 million after-tax), for first quarter 2018. Catastrophe losses occurring in Q1 2018 comprised 11 events at an estimated cost of $357 million, pre-tax, plus unfavorable reserve reestimates of prior reported catastrophe losses. One wind-driven event, primarily affecting Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states, accounted for over 55% of the catastrophe losses for the month of March.

Hartford Financial Services Group

On Thursday, shares in Connecticut headquartered The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. saw a slight decline of 0.96%, ending the day at $51.79. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.60 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 2.40 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 0.08% in the last month and 5.61% over the past year. The stock is trading 1.72% below its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of the Company, which through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the US, have an RSI of 45.61.

On April 09th, 2018, The Hartford, which is the brand name of Hartford Financial Services Group, announced the launch of CyberChoice First ResponseSM, an admitted cyber liability product that helps businesses protect against cyberattacks in an effort to limit the damage to their bottom lines and reputations.

Validus Holdings

Bermuda-based Validus Holdings Ltd's shares ended the day 0.09% lower at $67.64 with a total trading volume of 964,147 shares. The stock has gained 0.22% in the last month, 0.18% over the previous three months, and 22.67% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading 0.13% above their 50-day moving average and 20.96% above their 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Validus have an RSI of 52.73.

On May 01st, 2018, Validus reported its results for the three months ended March 31st, 2018. Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $(4.1) million for the first quarter of 2018, and net operating income available to common shareholders was $42.6 million. Book value per common share at March 31st, 2018 was $44.14, and book value per diluted common share was $42.79.

