Quotidian Technical Highlights on Selected Investments Stocks -- Apollo Global Management, Ares Capital, Nuveen, and Cboe Global Markets

Apollo Global Management

On Tuesday, shares in New York City headquartered Apollo Global Management LLC recorded a trading volume of 895,085 shares. The stock ended at $29.44, climbing slightly by 0.48% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 12.84% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 5.35%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 36.65.

On April 11th, 2018, Apollo Global Management announced plans to release its financial results for Q1 2018 on May 03rd, 2018, before the opening of trading on the NYSE. Management will host a conference call on the same day at 10:00 a.m. EDT to review the results. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available on a listen-only basis under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp.'s stock finished yesterday's session 0.53% higher at $16.06 with a total trading volume of 1.38 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 4.69% in the last month and 0.31% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 1.63%. Furthermore, shares of Ares Capital, which specializes in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies, have an RSI of 58.98.

On April 03rd, 2018, Ares Capital announced that it will report its earnings for Q1 ended March 31st, 2018 on May 02nd, 2018, prior to the opening of the NASDAQ Global Select Market. The Company will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss its results. The live webcast of the call may be accessed under the Investor Resources section of the Company's website.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

At the close of trading on Tuesday, shares in US-domiciled Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund saw a slight decline of 0.15%, ending the day at $13.12. The stock recorded a trading volume of 303,130 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 0.69% in the last month. The stock is trading 0.17% below its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Nuveen, which invests in the fixed income markets of the US, have an RSI of 50.16.

On April 02nd, 2018, Nuveen announced that several of its closed-end funds have declared distributions. These funds represent investment strategies for investors seeking diversified sources of cash flow to prepare for and sustain their retirement income needs.

Cboe Global Markets

Chicago, Illinois headquartered Cboe Global Markets Inc.'s shares ended the day 1.18% higher at $110.09 with a total trading volume of 763,864 shares. The stock has gained 33.99% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading 1.64% below their 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of the Company, which through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the US, have an RSI of 43.00.

On April 04th, 2018, Cboe Global Markets announced the appointments of Andy Lowenthal and Bryan Harkins as Executive Vice Presidents and co-heads of the Firm's newly formed Markets Division. The new Markets Division unifies product, sales, business development, and account coverage personnel across the Firm's U.S. equities and options, ETP listings, global derivatives, and FX businesses. They will be supported by multi-asset resource teams.

On April 10th, 2018, research firm Bernstein initiated a 'Market Perform' rating on the Company's stock.

