Quotidian Technical Highlights on Selected Machinery Stocks -- Actuant, Eaton, Ingersoll-Rand, and ITT Inc.

Actuant

Last Thursday, shares in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin headquartered Actuant Corp. recorded a trading volume of 779,536 shares, which was above their three months average volume of 528,860 shares. The stock ended at $23.25, rising 1.97% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 2.42% in the last month. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 2.56%. Furthermore, shares of Actuant, which designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 48.62.

On March 21st, 2018, Actuant announced that its Board of Directors has elected three new independent directors: Alfredo Altavilla, Palmer Clarkson, and Sidney Simmons. They will be replacing three, long-serving directors who are stepping down: Gurminder Bedi, Alan Hunter, and Dennis Williams.

Eaton

Dublin, Ireland-based Eaton Corp. PLC's stock finished yesterday's session 1.09% higher at $79.91 with a total trading volume of 2.89 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 3.22% over the previous three months and 8.07% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 2.12%. Furthermore, shares of Eaton, which operates as a power management company worldwide, have an RSI of 45.98.

On March 26th, 2018, research firm Jefferies upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Hold' to 'Buy'.

Ingersoll-Rand

At the close of trading on Thursday, shares in Swords, Ireland headquartered Ingersoll-Rand PLC rose 1.86%, ending the day at $85.51. The stock recorded a trading volume of 995,471 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 7.13% over the past year. The stock is trading 3.83% below its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Ingersoll-Rand, which designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products, have an RSI of 42.82.

On March 27th, 2018, Ingersoll-Rand announced that it will issue its Q1 2018 earnings release and earnings presentation on April 25th, 2018. The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET that same day to discuss its results. A real-time, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be broadcast under the investor relations section of the Company's website.

ITT Inc.

White Plains, New York headquartered ITT Inc.'s shares ended the day 2.13% higher at $48.98 with a total trading volume of 615,684 shares. The stock has gained 21.78% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading 3.32% above their 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of ITT, which manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide, have an RSI of 39.21.

On March 22nd, 2018, ITT Inc. announced that it has appointed Carlo Ghirardo as President of its Motion Technologies business, reporting to Luca Savi, COO. In this role, Ghirardo will be responsible for delivering the strategic and operating plans of the Company's Motion Technologies business, which employs about 4,400 people globally and had 2017 revenues of approximately $1.2 billion.

