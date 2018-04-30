Quotidian Technical Highlights on Selected Medical Equipment Stocks -- Smith & Nephew, Stryker, ViewRay, and Zimmer Biomet

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Smith & Nephew

London, the UK headquartered Smith & Nephew PLC's shares recorded a trading volume of 515,771 shares last Friday. The stock finished the trading session 0.03% lower at $39.10. The Company's shares have gained 1.69% in the last month, 5.14% over the previous three months, and 17.98% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 4.44% and 7.73%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Smith & Nephew, which designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 63.62. Get the full research report on SNN for free by clicking below at:

Stryker

On Friday, Kalamazoo, Michigan headquartered Stryker Corp.'s stock ended the session 1.52% higher at $170.67. A total volume of 1.82 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.32 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 8.04% in the last month, 1.04% over the previous three months, and 26.08% over the past year. The stock is trading 5.41% above its 50-day moving average and 11.18% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Stryker, which operates as a medical technology company, have an RSI of 65.73.

On April 27th, 2018, research firm Stifel reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $183 a share to $187 a share. The free technical report on SYK can be accessed at:

ViewRay

Oakwood Village, Ohio headquartered ViewRay Inc.'s stock ended the day 0.93% lower at $7.49 with a total trading volume of 488,352 shares. The Company's shares have gained 14.18% in the last month and 13.83% over the past year. The stock is trading 2.28% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of ViewRay, which through its subsidiary, ViewRay Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems, have an RSI of 52.00. Sign up for free on Wall St. Equities and claim the latest report on VRAY at:

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Shares in Warsaw, Indiana headquartered Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. recorded a trading volume of 1.99 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 1.30 million shares. The stock ended Friday's session 1.58% higher at $116.92. The Company's shares have gained 8.10% in the last month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 3.33%. Furthermore, shares of Zimmer Biomet, which together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, EMEA region, and Asia/Pacific, have an RSI of 65.72.

On April 27th, 2018, research firm Needham reiterated its 'Strong Buy' rating on the Company's stock with a decrease of the target price from $155 a share to $146 a share. See the free research coverage on ZBH at:

