Quotidian Technical Highlights on Selected Oil and Gas Stocks -- Antero Resources, Camber Energy, Cenovus Energy, and Concho Resources

Antero Resources

Denver, Colorado headquartered Antero Resources Corp.'s stock finished Wednesday's session 0.72% lower at $19.21 with a total trading volume of 3.31 million shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 2.65%. Additionally, shares of Antero Resources, which acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 40.48.

On April 16th, 2018, Antero Resources announced that it has scheduled a conference call on April 26th, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. MT to discuss the Company's Q1 2018 financial and operational results. A brief question-and-answer session for security analysts will immediately follow the discussion.

On April 17th, 2018, research firm Citigroup downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Neutral'.

Camber Energy

On Wednesday, shares in San Antonio, Texas headquartered Camber Energy Inc. recorded a trading volume of 251,723 shares. The stock ended the session 0.96% higher at $0.59. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 55.60%. Moreover, shares of Camber Energy, which engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and Oklahoma, have an RSI of 31.84.

Cenovus Energy

Calgary, Canada headquartered Cenovus Energy Inc.'s shares closed the day 4.84% higher at $9.96. The stock recorded a trading volume of 10.67 million shares, which is above its three months average volume of 4.70 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 20.00% in the last month. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 17.25% and 10.73%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Cenovus Energy, which together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the US, have an RSI of 61.46.

On April 05th, 2018, Cenovus Energy announced the appointment of Jonathan McKenzie as the Company's next CFO. He will replace Ivor Ruste who, as previously announced, will retire on April 30th, 2018.

On April 24th, 2018, research firm Raymond James upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Underperform' to 'Market Perform'.

Concho Resources

Shares in Midland, Texas headquartered Concho Resources Inc. finished 1.90% higher at $154.60. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.40 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 18.03% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 3.67% and 11.83%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Concho Resources, which engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the US, have an RSI of 55.19.

On March 28th, 2018, Concho Resources (CXO) and RSP Permian, Inc. (RSPP) announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which the former will acquire RSPP in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $9.5 billion, inclusive of RSPP's net debt. The consideration will consist of 0.320 shares of CXO's common stock for each share of RSPP's common stock. The transaction was unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of each company.

