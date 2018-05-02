Quotidian Technical Highlights on Selected Real Estate Development Stocks -- Invitation Homes, LGI Homes, Summit Hotel Properties, and Xinyuan Real Estate

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on INVH, LGIH, INN, and XIN which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Pre-market today, WallStEquities.com scans Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH), LGI Homes Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH), Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE: INN), and Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd (NYSE: XIN). Real Estate Development companies own and manage commercial and residential properties, often leasing out units to renters. Many of them are organized as Real Estate Investment Trusts and, thus, offer much higher-than-average dividend yields. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

Invitation Homes

On Tuesday, shares in Invitation Homes Inc. recorded a trading volume of 1.72 million shares. The stock ended at $23.30, rising slightly by 0.69% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 3.23% in the last month, 5.91% over the previous three months, and 7.47% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 3.94% and 3.22%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Invitation Homes, which owns and operates single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 65.88.

On April 17th, 2018, Invitation Homes announced that it will release its Q1 2018 financial and operating results on May 14th, 2018, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on May 15th, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. ET to review its results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer session.

LGI Homes

The Woodlands, Texas headquartered LGI Homes Inc.'s stock finished yesterday's session 1.11% higher at $69.97 with a total trading volume of 295,598 shares. The Company's shares have gained 5.01% in the last month, 2.97% over the previous three months, and 120.24% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 3.96% and 15.83%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of LGI Homes, which engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, and Minnesota markets, have an RSI of 53.51.

On April 10th, 2018, research firm Wedbush downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Outperform' to 'Neutral', with a target price of $73 per share.

On April 18th, 2018, LGI Homes announced that it will release its financial results for Q1 ended March 31st, 2018 before the market opens on May 08th, 2018. The Company will hold a conference call for investors and other interested parties at 12:30 p.m. ET that same day to discuss the results.

Summit Hotel Properties

At the close of trading on Tuesday, shares in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. rose slightly by 0.55%, ending the day at $14.56. The stock recorded a trading volume of 426,095 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 8.01% in the last month. The stock is trading 5.91% above its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of the Company, which focuses on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry, have an RSI of 65.18.

On April 05th, 2018, Summit Hotel Properties announced that it will report its financial results for Q1 2018 on May 02nd, 2018, after the market closes. The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on May 03rd, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the quarterly conference call will be available on the Company's website.

On April 12th, 2018, research firm Bank of America/ Merrill upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Underperform' to 'Buy'.

Xinyuan Real Estate

Beijing, China headquartered Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd's shares ended the day 0.80% higher at $5.07 with a total trading volume of 148,149 shares. The stock has gained 8.10% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading 10.74% below their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in China and the US, have an RSI of 37.07.

