Quotidian Technical Highlights on Selected REIT Stocks -- Digital Realty Trust, Equity Commonwealth, Highwoods Properties, and Mack-Cali Realty

Today, WallStEquities.com scans Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR), Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC), Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW), and Mack-Cali Realty Corp. (NYSE: CLI). These stocks are part of the Office REIT industry, which owns and manages office real estate, and rent space in those properties to tenants.

Digital Realty Trust

On Monday, shares in Digital Realty Trust Inc. recorded a trading volume of 979,282 shares. The stock ended at $102.10, declining slightly by 0.20% from the last trading session. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 2.44%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 42.89.

On March 01st, 2018, Digital Realty Trust announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a cash dividend of $1.01 per share, payable on March 30th, 2018, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 15th, 2018. The board has also authorized quarterly cash dividends for the Company's Series C, Series G, Series H, Series I, and Series J cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stocks for Q1 2018.

On March 12th, 2018, research firm Raymond James upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Market Perform' to 'Outperform'.

Equity Commonwealth

Chicago-based Equity Commonwealth's stock finished yesterday's session 1.49% higher at $30.01 with a total trading volume of 730,440 shares. The Company's shares have gained 1.90% in the last month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 1.30%. Furthermore, shares of Equity Commonwealth, which manages and self-advises REIT with commercial office properties throughout the US, have an RSI of 51.09.

On March 14th, 2018, Equity Commonwealth announced that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on June 20th, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time in Chicago, Illinois. Shareholders of record at the close of business on April 16th, 2018, will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

Highwoods Properties

Raleigh headquartered Highwoods Properties Inc.'s shares ended the day 1.08% higher at $41.95 with a total trading volume of 529,133 shares. The stock is trading 6.57% below its 50-day moving average. Shares of the Company, which owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa, have an RSI of 32.29.

On March 13th, 2018, research firm Stifel downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Hold' while revising its previous target price from $50 a share to $46 a share.

Mack-Cali Realty

At the close of trading on Monday, shares in Jersey City, New Jersey headquartered Mack-Cali Realty Corp. rose slightly by 0.25%, ending the day at $16.27. The stock recorded a trading volume of 691,289 shares. The Company's shares are trading 13.11% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Mack-Cali Realty, which creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live, have an RSI of 29.05.

On March 14th, 2018, Mack-Cali Realty announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per common share (indicating an annual rate of $0.80 per common share) for the period of January 01st, 2018, through March 31st, 2018. The dividend will be paid on April 13th, 2018, to shareholders of record as of April 03rd, 2018.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quotidian-technical-highlights-on-selected-reit-stocks----digital-realty-trust-equity-commonwealth-highwoods-properties-and-mack-cali-realty-300620010.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities