Quotidian Technical Highlights on Selected REIT Stocks -- Equity Commonwealth, Franklin Street Properties, Highwoods Properties, and Mack-Cali Realty

Equity Commonwealth

Chicago-based Equity Commonwealth's stock finished Monday's session 0.50% higher at $30.43 with a total trading volume of 490,804 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 1.30% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 1.81% and 0.40%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Equity Commonwealth, which manages and self-advised REIT with commercial office properties throughout the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 54.09.

On April 11th, 2018, Equity Commonwealth announced that it will release its Q1 2018 operating results on May 07th, 2018, after market close. A conference call will be held on May 08th, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. CT to discuss the results. The conference call will be available via live audio webcast under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. Get the full research report on EQC for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=EQC

Franklin Street Properties

On Monday, shares in Wakefield, Massachusetts-based Franklin Street Properties Corp. recorded a trading volume of 338,134 shares. The stock ended the session 0.65% lower at $7.59. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 8.84%. Moreover, shares of the Company, which focuses on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the US FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis, have an RSI of 35.07.

On April 06th, 2018, Franklin Street Properties announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share of common stock for the period of January 01st, 2018, through March 31st, 2018. The dividend is payable on May 10th, 2018, to stockholders of record as of April 20th, 2018.

On April 09th, 2018, research firm Janney downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Neutral'. The free technical report on FSP can be accessed at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=FSP

Highwoods Properties

Raleigh headquartered Highwoods Properties, Inc.'s shares closed the day 0.19% lower at $42.37. The stock recorded a trading volume of 394,778 shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 2.11%. Additionally, shares of Highwoods Properties, which owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa, have an RSI of 41.97.

On March 29th, 2018, Highwoods Properties announced that it will release its Q1 2018 results on April 24th, 2018, after the market closes. A conference call will be held on April 25th, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. ET. A live, listen-only webcast of the call can be accessed under the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website.

On April 20th, 2018, research firm Wells Fargo resumed its 'Outperform' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $49 per share. Sign up for free on Wall St. Equities and claim the latest report on HIW at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=HIW

Mack-Cali Realty

Shares in Jersey City, New Jersey headquartered Mack-Cali Realty Corporation finished 0.06% higher at $16.71. The stock recorded a trading volume of 329,155 shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 3.45%. Furthermore, shares of Mack-Cali Realty, which provides world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for two decades, have an RSI of 45.49.

On April 09th, 2018, Mack-Cali Realty announced that it will release its Q1 2018 earnings results after the market close on May 02nd, 2018. The Company will host its earnings conference call on May 03rd, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. ET. See the free research coverage on CLI at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CLI

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quotidian-technical-highlights-on-selected-reit-stocks----equity-commonwealth-franklin-street-properties-highwoods-properties-and-mack-cali-realty-300635218.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities