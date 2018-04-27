Quotidian Technical Highlights on Selected Silver Stocks -- Coeur Mining, Endeavour Silver, First Majestic Silver, and Fortuna Silver Mines

http://www.wallstequities.com/registration

Coeur Mining

Chicago, Illinois headquartered Coeur Mining Inc.'s stock finished Thursday's session 3.33% lower at $8.13 with a total trading volume of 3.23 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 4.10% in the last month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 0.45%. Additionally, shares of Coeur Mining, which owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 47.41. Get the full research report on CDE for free by clicking below at:

Endeavour Silver

On Thursday, shares in Vancouver, Canada headquartered Endeavour Silver Corp. recorded a trading volume of 925,010 shares. The stock ended the session 1.33% higher at $3.04. The Company's shares have advanced 24.08% in the last month and 22.09% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 20.99% and 25.33%, respectively. Moreover, shares of Endeavour Silver, which engages in the mining, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver in Mexico and Chile, have an RSI of 67.50. The free technical report on EXK can be accessed at:

First Majestic Silver

Vancouver, Canada headquartered First Majestic Silver Corp.'s shares closed the day 1.51% higher at $6.74. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.69 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 9.24% in the last month. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 11.18% and 0.58%, respectively. Additionally, shares of the Company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico, have an RSI of 62.48.

On April 25th, 2018, research firm ROTH Capital initiated a 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $9 per share. Sign up for free on Wall St. Equities and claim the latest report on AG at:

Fortuna Silver Mines

Shares in Vancouver, Canada-based Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. finished 1.41% higher at $5.74. The stock recorded a trading volume of 882,849 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 17.38% in the previous three months and 24.51% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 13.65% and 20.87%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America, have an RSI of 64.79. See the free research coverage on FSM at:

