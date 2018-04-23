Quotidian Technical Highlights on Selected Wireless Communications Stocks -- America Movil, China Mobile, Mobile TeleSystems, and SK Telecom

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on AMX, CHL, MBT, and SKM which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Research reports have been issued by WallStEquities.com on America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX), China Mobile Ltd (NYSE: CHL), Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE: MBT), and SK Telecom Co. Ltd (NYSE: SKM). Companies in the Wireless Telecommunications Services industry are directly linked to the ubiquitous mobile phone and increasingly other modern connected devices. Major services include voice calls, text messaging, and Internet access. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

America Movil

Mexico City, Mexico-based America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.'s shares recorded a trading volume of 6.96 million shares last Friday, which was above their three months average volume of 2.35 million shares. The stock finished the trading session 1.13% lower at $19.30. The Company's shares have gained 0.94% in the last month, 6.16% over the previous three months, and 31.47% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 1.57% and 6.81%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of America Movil, which provides telecommunications services in Mexico and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 49.21.

On April 03rd, 2018, research firm Goldman initiated a 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $25 per share. Get the full research report on AMX for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=AMX

China Mobile

On Friday, Central, Hong Kong-based China Mobile Ltd's stock ended the session 0.19% higher at $46.52. A total volume of 345,543 shares was traded. The Company's shares have gained 1.55% in the last month. The stock is trading 0.05% below its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of China Mobile, which provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong, have an RSI of 50.16.

On March 23rd, 2018, research firm Jefferies upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Underperform' to 'Hold'. The free technical report on CHL can be accessed at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CHL

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems

Moscow, Russia-based Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems' stock ended the day 1.84% lower at $10.11 with a total trading volume of 2.48 million shares. The stock is trading 2.84% below their 200-day moving average. Shares of the Company, which provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia, have an RSI of 37.80.

On April 19th, 2018, Mobile TeleSystems, in cooperation with Medsi Group, Russia's largest private national healthcare chain, has launched SmartMed, a telemedicine platform developed to host digital medical products and services. The first product to be launched on this platform is the SmartMed app. SmartMed allows customers to arrange consultations with MEDSI doctors by video call or instant message from anywhere in the world. Sign up for free on Wall St. Equities and claim the latest report on MBT at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=MBT

SK Telecom

Shares in Seoul, South Korea headquartered SK Telecom Co. Ltd recorded a trading volume of 309,737 shares. The stock ended Friday's session 1.08% higher at $23.35. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 3.60%. Furthermore, shares of SK Telecom, which provides wireless telecommunications services in South Korea, have an RSI of 39.17. See the free research coverage on SKM at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SKM

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quotidian-technical-highlights-on-selected-wireless-communications-stocks----america-movil-china-mobile-mobile-telesystems-and-sk-telecom-300634289.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities