Quotient Sciences and Intrepid Labs form strategic partnership to accelerate AI-guided formulation development

NOTTINGHAM, England, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quotient Sciences, a leading global drug development, research and manufacturing accelerator, and Intrepid Labs, the AI leader in pharmaceutical formulation science, today announced a ground-breaking multi-year strategic partnership to advance the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in early drug development.

Under the new agreement, Quotient Sciences will have access to Intrepid's machine learning model, ANDROMEDA, the first AI platform to develop and optimize clinical performance of drug products.

ANDROMEDA supports rapid exploration of formulation options, helping reduce experimental burden, minimize drug substance demands, and enhance data-driven decision making. It uses an advanced, proprietary machine learning algorithm, not a large language model, and has the potential for client-specific or aggregated multi-client models for enhanced predictivity.

The partnership builds on an existing collaboration where Intrepid's AI model was incorporated into Quotient's Translational Pharmaceutics® platform to help accelerate the identification of optimal formulation compositions and reduce the time to transition new drug products into clinical development with even greater chances of success.

Customers will benefit from Quotient Sciences' extensive experience in formulation development, GMP manufacturing, and early clinical testing, alongside Intrepid Labs' deep expertise in formulation science and AI-guided approach to designing drug products.

Thierry Van Nieuwenhove, CEO of Quotient Sciences, commented: "This is a truly unique offering. It blends Quotient's decades of experience in drug product development and accelerated clinical testing using Translational Pharmaceutics® with Intrepid's cutting-edge AI capabilities to reduce drug substance requirements in early development, shorten development cycles, increase speed to clinic, and deliver more informed decision-making for pharmaceutical companies."

"It reflects our continued commitment to innovation and removing barriers that slow down drug development."

Andy Lewis, Chief Scientific Officer at Quotient Sciences, added: "AI is opening new opportunities in drug development. With Intrepid's technology, we can develop formulations and in silico models of their performance more rapidly, helping us design and manufacture drug products more efficiently and make more informed decisions for taking molecules into and through clinical development."

Each project will be supported by a secure, independent AI instance, ensuring strong data protection, confidentiality, and alignment with industry standards. Initial pilot projects comparing traditional and AI-assisted methods will begin immediately, followed by a wider rollout.

Christine Allen, CEO and Co-Founder of Intrepid Labs, said: "Our goal is to help the industry design better formulations with greater confidence and speed. Working with Quotient Sciences allows our technology to have an immediate impact, reducing time, material use, and the uncertainty that often accompanies early formulation work."

This collaboration comes as the industry continues to adopt advanced digital tools to improve efficiency in R&D. Recent analysis from Boston Consulting Group suggests that AI-enabled approaches could reduce time and cost in early development by 25–50%.

Both Quotient Sciences and Intrepid Labs plan to explore additional applications as the partnership continues to evolve.

Quotient Sciences

Quotient Sciences is a drug development and manufacturing accelerator providing integrated programs and tailored services across the entire development pathway. Cutting through silos across a range of drug development capabilities, they save precious time and money in getting drugs to patients. Everything they do for their customers is driven by an unswerving belief that ideas need to become solutions, and molecules need to become cures, fast, because humanity needs novel therapeutic solutions, fast. Quotient Sciences has been recognized as a multi-year winner of the CRO Leadership Awards in 2021, 2022, and 2024 and of the CDMO Leadership Awards in 2023.

Intrepid Labs

Intrepid Labs is the AI leader in pharmaceutical formulation science, dedicated to designing fit-for-purpose formulations faster, smarter, and more efficiently. Powered by decades of experience in formulation science and AI-driven automation, Intrepid Labs accelerates therapeutic development through its Valiant™ platform. This AI-driven, robotic lab compresses timelines from months to days, exploring the full formulation design space to deliver optimized, data-driven solutions supported by proprietary AI algorithms. The company is led by CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Christine Allen, a global expert in drug formulation with over 180 peer-reviewed publications. Together with co-founders Dr. Pauric Bannigan (Chief Scientific Officer) and Dr. Riley Hickman (Senior Director of Engineering), Intrepid's leadership team leverages expertise in drug delivery, laboratory automation, and AI-driven pharmaceutical development. With multiple strategic collaborations and a growing pipeline, Intrepid sets a new standard for excellence in formulation, enabling faster, more precise, and cost-effective paths to transformative therapies.

