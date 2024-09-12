QUOTUS Introduces Breakthrough Financial Intelligence Platform for Automotive Retail Groups

MONTREAL, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - QUOTUS, a leading provider of financial intelligence solutions for the automotive retail industry, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative SaaS platform designed to transform complex financial data into actionable insights. Tailored specifically for CFOs, financial teams, and operations departments, QUOTUS tracks more than 280 different KPIs, simplifies financial data consolidation and analysis, empowering dealerships to make informed decisions quickly.

QUOTUS leverages advanced business intelligence to offer real-time analytics and forecasting, enabling automotive retail groups to understand their financial health instantly. The platform supports a wide range of automotive brands, providing standardized charts of accounts and averages from the largest dealership data lake in the industry. With over 100 dealer users QUOTUS has already aggregated over 20,000 financial statements resulting in more than 50 million data points. This allows users to compare performance across different OEMs, brands, tiers, and regions effectively.

About QUOTUS and DSMA Partnership:

QUOTUS is a proud partner of DSMA, North America's leading automotive intelligence and M&A advisory service. DSMA has completed thousands of dealership valuations and hundreds of successful transactions, making it a trusted name in the industry. This partnership brings QUOTUS the added benefit of DSMA's deep industry knowledge, extensive network, and strategic insights.

By collaborating with DSMA, QUOTUS enhances its ability to provide clients with a comprehensive financial intelligence platform backed by the expertise needed to navigate the complexities of the automotive market. Clients benefit from DSMA's extensive experience in dealership operations, market trends, and M&A processes, making QUOTUS a powerful tool for driving business performance and achieving growth objectives.

Key Features of QUOTUS Include:

Financial Data Consolidation: Streamlines financial data from multiple sources into clear, actionable insights.

Streamlines financial data from multiple sources into clear, actionable insights. Real-Time Analytics and Forecasting: Provides instant access to financial health metrics and predictive analytics.

Provides instant access to financial health metrics and predictive analytics. Standardized Chart of Accounts: Enables consistent comparison across various OEMs.

Enables consistent comparison across various OEMs. Custom KPIs and Benchmarks: Offers tailored key performance indicators and benchmarks to track and improve performance.

Offers tailored key performance indicators and benchmarks to track and improve performance. 360-Degree KPI Review: Facilitates a comprehensive review of key performance indicators with passive insight visibility.

Facilitates a comprehensive review of key performance indicators with passive insight visibility. Forecast Integration and Variance Analysis: Helps streamline execution and review results with advanced forecasting modules.

"We developed QUOTUS to address the unique challenges faced by automotive retail groups in managing and interpreting their financial data," said Maxime Théorêt, Co-Founder and CEO of QUOTUS. "Our platform is designed to be intuitive and powerful, providing users with the tools they need to optimize their operations and drive success."

Steve Quinn, Dealer Principal of BMW Toronto, has been one of the early adopters of the platform: "I have been working with the QUOTUS platform for the past few months and I am very impressed. The tool is very intuitive and the KPIs are always accurate and insightful. If you have an interest in the product offering, I'd love to tell you, my experience. The good folks at QUOTUS can set up a Zoom call for you and I."

About QUOTUS:

QUOTUS is a Canadian owned and operated, technology company specializing in financial intelligence solutions for the automotive retail industry. Founded by a team of industry experts, QUOTUS aims to simplify financial data management and provide actionable insights to drive business performance. As a partner company of DSMA, QUOTUS benefits from unparalleled industry expertise, ensuring that its platform meets the evolving needs of automotive retailers.

About DSMA:

Dealer Solutions Mergers and Acquisitions (DSMA) stands as a premier firm at the forefront of the automotive industry's M&A landscape. Founded in Toronto to disrupt conventional dealership transactions, DSMA has grown into the leading M&A firm in Canada, boasting over $7 billion in dealership sales within the last five years. Expanding into the USA in 2018 and establishing a US headquarters in Florida, DSMA now holds a prominent position as the primary buy/sell transaction partner across North America. With a vision to be the leading provider of M&A advisory services to North American dealers, DSMA leverages its 1,000+ years of collective automotive industry experience and expertise to offer strategic M&A services to automotive and heavy equipment retailers and manufacturers. Specializing in dealership valuations, mergers and acquisitions advisory services, and comprehensive entry and exit strategies, DSMA is recognized for its transparent, professional, and engaged approach, making it the preferred partner for clients looking to navigate the complexities of dealership transactions. To date, DSMA has completed over 1900+ valuations and 450+ transactions across North America.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit Quotus.com.

