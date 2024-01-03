QurAlis Strengthens Global Presence With Opening of European Headquarters That Includes R&D Manufacturing

News provided by

QurAlis

03 Jan, 2024, 07:45 ET

New location in Leiden, The Netherlands will serve as hub for European operations and production of QurAlis' products for clinical trials through commercialization

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QurAlis Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company driving scientific breakthroughs into powerful precision medicines that will alter the trajectory of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal dementia (FTD), and other neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the opening of its European Union (EU) headquarters in Leiden, The Netherlands. This new location will serve as the hub for the Company's European operations including the production of QurAlis' products for its clinical trials through commercialization.

"The expansion of our operations into Europe represents a new chapter for QurAlis, building upon the tremendous momentum of our organization," said Kasper Roet, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of QurAlis. "In a short period of time, QurAlis has made significant progress with regulatory approvals for our clinical programs in the EU, Canada, and the UK. The successful completion of the quality systems inspection by the Dutch regulatory agency will allow us to directly leverage our world-class ASO manufacturing expertise and control our end-to-end production supply chain. With our new European headquarters, and the skilled talent network in Leiden and the region, we will further strengthen our position as we bring breakthrough precision medicines to patients with ALS, FTD, and other neurodegenerative diseases."

QurAlis is currently advancing a pipeline with therapeutic candidates that target specific components of ALS pathology and defined ALS patient populations based on both disease-causing genetic mutations and clinical biomarkers. The company is focused on patients who have a loss of Kv7.2/7.3, patients who have loss of STATHMIN-2, as well as patients with loss of UNC13A and impairment in synaptic signaling. The QurAlis team is leveraging insights, platforms, and successes in ALS to collaborate and expand its pipeline to other neurodegenerative diseases, such as FTD. There are currently no cures for ALS or FTD. Limited therapeutic options are available for ALS and FTD patients who are in desperate need for effective therapies.

"QurAlis' new location in Leiden is designed to not just meet our current needs, but also to scale with our business as we continue to grow," said Hagen Cramer, Ph.D., chief technology officer of QurAlis. "Our new European headquarters will allow us to release ASOs and other products into the European market for our programs so that we can deliver innovative solutions and make a meaningful difference in patients' lives."

In addition to the new Leiden office, QurAlis' global corporate headquarters are in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About QurAlis Corporation
At QurAlis, we are neuro pioneers on a quest to cure. We work with a relentless pursuit of knowledge, a precise attention to craft, and an optimistic mindset to discover and develop effective precision medicines that will alter the trajectory of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal dementia (FTD), and other neurodegenerative diseases. Founded by an internationally recognized team of neurodegenerative biologists from Harvard Medical School and Harvard University, QurAlis is advancing a pipeline with therapeutic candidates that target specific components of ALS and FTD pathology and defined patient populations based on both disease-causing genetic mutation(s) and clinical biomarkers. For more information, please visit www.quralis.com or follow us on Twitter @QurAlisCo.

SOURCE QurAlis

Also from this source

QurAlis to Present Data That Show TDP-43 Pathology Drives Loss of Synaptic UNC13A Function in Neurodegenerative Diseases Including ALS and Frontotemporal Dementia

QurAlis to Present Data That Show TDP-43 Pathology Drives Loss of Synaptic UNC13A Function in Neurodegenerative Diseases Including ALS and Frontotemporal Dementia

QurAlis Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company driving scientific breakthroughs into powerful precision medicines that will alter the...
QurAlis to Present at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference

QurAlis to Present at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference

QurAlis Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company driving scientific breakthroughs into powerful precision medicines that will alter the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.