QurAlis to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences in September

QurAlis

Aug 21, 2024, 09:20 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QurAlis Corporation ("QurAlis"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company driving scientific breakthroughs into powerful precision medicines that have the potential to alter the trajectory of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal dementia (FTD), and other neurodegenerative and neurological diseases, today announced that Kasper Roet, Ph.D., chief executive officer and co-founder, will present at the following conference in September. Management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

3rd RNA Leaders USA 2024 (September 4-5, 2024)

Format:

Company presentation

Date:

Thursday, September 5, 2024

Time:

9:30 AM PT

Location:

San Diego, CA


UBS Biotechnology Private Company Virtual Symposium (September 18-19, 2024)

Format:

One-on-one investor meetings. To request a one-on-one meeting at the conference, please contact your UBS representative.

Location:

Virtual


Bank of America Healthcare Trailblazers Private Company Conference (September 25-26, 2024)

Format:

One-on-one investor meetings. To request a one-on-one meeting at the conference, please contact your Bank of America representative.

Location:

Boston, MA

The QurAlis corporate presentation can be accessed by visiting the presentations section of the Company's website at www.quralis.com.

About QurAlis Corporation
At QurAlis, we are neuro pioneers on a quest to cure. We work with a relentless pursuit of knowledge, a precise attention to craft, and an optimistic mindset to discover and develop effective precision medicines that have the potential to alter the trajectory of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal dementia (FTD), and other neurodegenerative and neurological diseases. Founded by an internationally recognized team of neurodegenerative biologists from Harvard Medical School and Harvard University, QurAlis is advancing a robust precision medicine pipeline with therapeutic candidates aimed at modifying severe disease pathology in defined patient populations based on both disease-causing genetic mutation(s) and clinical biomarkers. For more information, please visit www.quralis.com or follow us on X @QurAlisCo or LinkedIn.

SOURCE QurAlis

