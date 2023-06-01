QurAlis to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in June

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QurAlis Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing breakthrough precision medicines for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases with genetically validated targets, today announced that Kasper Roet, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder, will participate in the following conferences in June.  

Termeer Foundation "From Startups to Scaleups" Seminar (June 7, 2023)  

Format:

Date:

Startups Panel

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Time:

Location:

8:45 – 9:40 AM ET

Cambridge, MA



Longwood Healthcare Leaders Spring MIT Conference (June 7-8, 2023)  

Format:

Date:

"Advances in Neurosciences" Panel

Thursday, June 8, 2023

Time:

Location:

8:50 AM ET

Cambridge, MA


Mass General Brigham 2023 World Medical Innovation Forum in Partnership with Bank of America (June 12-14, 2023)  

Format:

"The Innovation Gap: Dissecting Emerging Modalities and Mechanisms for Treating CNS Diseases" Panel

Date:

Monday, June 12, 2023

Time:

Location:

3:30 – 4:10 PM ET

Boston, MA



2nd Annual H.C. Wainwright & Co. Private Company Showcase (June 20-22, 2023)  

Format:

Date:

Presentation

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Time:

Location:

10:20 – 10:40 AM ET

Kiawah Island, SC

The QurAlis corporate presentation can be accessed by visiting the presentations section of the Company's website at www.quralis.com.

About QurAlis Corporation

QurAlis is trailblazing the path to conquering amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases with genetically validated targets with next-generation precision medicines. QurAlis' proprietary platforms and unique biomarkers enable the design and development of drugs that act directly on disease-causing genetic alterations. Founded by an internationally recognized team of neurodegenerative biologists from Harvard Medical School and Harvard University, QurAlis is advancing a deep pipeline of antisense oligonucleotides and small molecule programs including addressing sub-forms of ALS that account for the majority of ALS patients. For more information, please visit www.quralis.com or follow us on Twitter @QurAlisCo.

