Qurate Retail Group Appoints Mara Sirhal Chief Merchandising Officer of QVC US

Retail entertainment leader brings on department and specialty store veteran to drive product discovery and experience for target audience of women ages 50 +

WEST CHESTER, Pa., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qurate Retail GroupSM, part of Qurate Retail, Inc. (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP), today announced the appointment of Mara Sirhal as its Chief Merchandising Officer for QVC US – the company's largest business unit. Sirhal brings more than 20 years of experience in merchandising, product and brand development, and sourcing for both department and specialty retail models. She will report to Mike Fitzharris, President of QVC US. The role was previously held by Stacy Bowe, who was appointed President of Qurate Retail's HSN business unit in February of this year.

Mara Sirhal, Chief Merchandising Officer for QVC US

As Chief Merchandising Officer, Sirhal will develop and lead QVC's merchandising strategy across all product categories – home, fashion, beauty, electronics and jewelry. She will energize the assortment in alignment with QVC's Age of Possibility campaign, designed to target and engage its core demographic, women consumers ages 50+. Sirhal will also oversee QVC's Buying, Planning & Programming organization and will lead QVC's Design Development & Global Sourcing (DDGS) team. DDGS is an in-house capability to bring new brands, products and concepts to life in apparel, accessories, outerwear and home décor.

"Mara brings a unique blend of merchandising, brand and omnichannel leadership that will be critical as we continue to strengthen the QVC business through our Age of Possibility campaign," said Mike Fitzharris, President, QVC US. "As we execute on our strategic priorities and further differentiate QVC in the marketplace with our core demographic, we look forward to Mara's customer-centricity, brand-building acumen and transformational leadership."

Sirhal comes to Qurate Retail Group with extensive merchandising and brand experience. She most recently held the position of Chief Merchant and Brand Officer for Saks Off 5th where she led the merchandising, planning, brand marketing and creative functions. Prior to joining Saks Off 5th, Sirhal held leadership roles with Bed, Bath & Beyond and Macy's, Inc., where she oversaw merchandising for a variety of categories, as well as business development and supplier diversity initiatives.

Sirhal's appointment is effective immediately.

About Qurate Retail Group

Qurate Retail GroupSM comprises six leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. The retailer reaches more than 200 million homes worldwide via 15 television channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and FAST and other digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via its QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, websites, mobile apps, social pages, print catalogs, and in-store destinations. Qurate Retail Group combines shopping and entertainment to curate products, experiences, conversations and communities for millions of highly discerning shoppers. Headquartered in West Chester, Pa., Qurate Retail Group has team members in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, Italy, Poland and China. For more information, visit qurateretailgroup.com or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes the Qurate Retail Group portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests.

SOURCE Qurate Retail Group