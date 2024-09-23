Qurate Retail Group Appoints Rosalia Bucaro Chief Merchandising Officer of HSN

Retail and e-commerce veteran joins multiplatform video commerce retailer

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qurate Retail GroupSM, part of Qurate Retail, Inc. (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP), today announced the appointment of Rosalia Bucaro as its Chief Merchandising Officer for HSN. With over two decades at the forefront of Rue Gilt Groupe and Bloomingdale's, Bucaro brings a wealth of expertise in fashion, brand, merchandising and business strategy, brand development, and creating a transformative customer experience. She will report to Stacy Bowe, President of HSN.

Rosalia Bucaro, Chief Merchandising Officer, HSN

As Chief Merchandising Officer, Bucaro will oversee the strategic direction of merchandising, planning, programming and business development across all product categories. She will focus with her team on revitalizing product assortment, forging dynamic celebrity partnerships and creating a merchandise assortment that resonates with existing and new customers across all channels.

"Rosalia's passion for our brand and deep expertise in delivering exceptional customer and product experiences will be essential to the continued success and growth of HSN," said Stacy Bowe, President, HSN. "Her skillset, leadership and customer-focused mindset are a tremendous addition to our already strong merchandising and leadership teams, and we look forward to the energy she will bring."

Most recently, Bucaro served as Executive Vice President of Rue Gilt Groupe, a leading off-price e-commerce portfolio company connecting next-generation shoppers to world-class brands. In this role, she oversaw all aspects of fashion including women's, men's, and kids' divisions, as well as the European luxury division. This included overseeing boutique production, studio operations, and brand operations. Additionally, she was responsible for merchandising, programming, editorial and marketplace business operations. She also served as the key liaison between merchandising and technology, ensuring the viability of tech initiatives and overseeing transformative projects, including platform transitions, site personalization and pricing strategy tools. Prior to joining Rue Gilt Groupe, Bucaro held various senior positions in merchandising at Bloomingdale's.

Bucaro's appointment is effective immediately.

About Qurate Retail Group

Qurate Retail GroupSM comprises six leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. The retailer reaches more than 200 million homes worldwide via 15 television channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and FAST and other digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via its QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, websites, mobile apps, social pages, print catalogs, and in-store destinations. Qurate Retail Group combines shopping and entertainment to curate products, experiences, conversations and communities for millions of highly discerning shoppers. Headquartered in West Chester, Pa., Qurate Retail Group has team members in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, Italy, Poland and China. For more information, visit qurateretailgroup.com or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn .

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes the Qurate Retail Group portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests.

