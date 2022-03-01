Qurate Retail Group Celebrates Women-Owned Businesses with Series of Women's History Month Initiatives

"At Qurate Retail Group, we are constantly looking for new opportunities to elevate brands and support founders from historically underrepresented groups," said Virginia Nguyen, Vice President, Chief Diversity Officer at Qurate Retail Group. "For more than 30 years, we have supported the launch and growth of some of today's most successful women-led brands and we are honored to have so many successful women entrepreneurs among our vendor community. I look forward to our continued work in championing empowerment, inclusion and entrepreneurship – this month and every month."

As the largest player in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms, Qurate Retail Group offers small businesses a robust platform for growth. In the U.S. alone, the company's vCommerce brands, QVC and HSN, reach a combined total of more than 90 million homes1 via 5 television networks and reach millions more via multiple streaming services, social pages, mobile apps and websites. QVC and HSN achieve unparalleled customer engagement in their TV broadcasts, with more than 65 billion minutes viewed on the U.S. broadcast channels, and more than 150 million units shipped.1 In addition, online retailer Zulily serves more than 4.5 million customers1 and offers Moms everywhere a fun, personalized shopping experience featuring unbeatable deals, fresh styles and unique finds for herself, her family and her home.

Here's a closer look at each Women's History Month initiative:

QVC and HSN Empowerment Collections: Throughout March, customers can shop the Empowerment Collections on QVC and HSN, which offer a range of women-owned and founded businesses as well as products that directly support women's empowerment.





15 women-owned businesses outside of Qurate Retail Group's current vendor base will share their brand stories live on-air on QVC and HSN or on QVC2 and some will be featured in a dedicated, month-long event on Zulily, through Qurate Retail Group's Small Business Spotlight. This initiative, now in its third year, supports entrepreneurs from underrepresented groups with national on-air and digital exposure, along with various other pro-bono, in-kind services. This year marks the first-time qualifying businesses will have the opportunity to sell on Zulily. QVC2 will run a special live program with participating women-owned businesses on . Learn more about this month's participating businesses on QVC.com and HSN.com. Approximately 171 small businesses have participated in the Small Business Spotlight so far, with many reporting double-digit or even higher increases in sales, new customers, and/or customer contacts as a result. Special Programming : Throughout the month, customers can join live celebrations of women that highlight unique and exciting women-owned and founded brands on QVC and HSN's digital and broadcast platforms:

: Throughout the month, customers can join live celebrations of women that highlight unique and exciting women-owned and founded brands on QVC and HSN's digital and broadcast platforms: QVC & HSN International Women's Day Celebration: On International Women's Day, Tuesday, March 8 , QVC will feature a Today's Special Value® from 8Greens, a woman-owned supplement brand. HSN will present 18 hours of programming that exclusively celebrates women-owned and founded businesses, including a Today's Special from TV personality, entrepreneur and author Bethenny Frankel's apparel line, Skinnygirl.

Donation to Soroptimist International of the Americas: QVC and HSN are making a joint donation of $100,000 to the global nonprofit organization, which works to ensure every woman and girl can reach her full potential. Soroptimist International of the Americas provides advocacy and action opportunities that spread awareness about women-related causes such as access to education, empowering girls, and ending violence against women in more than 100 countries. QVC and HSN are also inviting customers to amplify this gift by adding their own donations when shopping the QVC and HSN Empowerment Collections. To learn more, make a donation, and shop, customers can visit QVC.com or HSN.com and search "woman owned."

For more information about Qurate Retail Group's commitment to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, visit https://www.qurateretailgroup.com/lp/diversity-equity-inclusion/.

1) As of December 31, 2021

About Qurate Retail Group

Qurate Retail GroupSM comprises seven leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. The retailer reaches more than 200 million homes worldwide via 14 television networks and reaches millions more via multiple streaming services, social pages, mobile apps, websites, print catalogs and in-store destinations. Qurate Retail Group combines shopping and entertainment to curate products, experiences, conversations and communities for millions of highly discerning shoppers. Headquartered in West Chester, Pa., Qurate Retail Group has team members in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, Italy, Poland and China. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com, follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) includes the Qurate Retail Group portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests and green energy investments.

