Qurate Retail Group Launches 'The Big Dish' on The Roku Channel

The vCommerce leader's FAST channel brings culinary-focused programming to The Roku Channel, a leader in FAST

WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qurate Retail GroupSM, a world leader in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms, today announced the launch of its FAST channel, "The Big Dish," on The Roku Channel, a leader in free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) reaching U.S. households with an estimated 120 million people (as of Q4 2023). Qurate Retail Group is part of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP).

The Big Dish

"The Big Dish" currently features a fun mix of pre-recorded original selling and non-selling culinary content featuring famous chefs, celebrities, kitchen gadgets, food, and the latest trends in home entertainment from QVC, QVC2, HSN and the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming service. Popular shows include "Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone" with Michelin-starred chef Curtis Stone, "My Best Friend's Kitchen with Gaby Dalkin" with chef and influencer Gaby Dalkin, and "Vanessa Can't Cook" with QVC Program Host Vanessa Herring.

"By launching 'The Big Dish' on The Roku Channel, we're now able to offer a more focused video shopping experience to culinary fans and foodies via one of the industry's leading FAST channel services," said David Apostolico, Chief Distribution Officer, QVC, HSN, QVC+ and HSN+. "We already have many fans who watch our QVC and HSN linear channels on The Roku Channel and look forward to welcoming new and existing customers to enjoy fun culinary-focused content all in one place on 'The Big Dish.'"

"We're thrilled to build on our relationship with Qurate Retail Group by welcoming The Big Dish to the expansive lineup of FAST channels available through The Roku Channel," said Jennifer Vaux, Vice President, Content Acquisitions and Programming, Roku Media. "From recipes, demos, and products, Qurate Retail Group's first-ever FAST channel has everything viewers need to make mealtime happen."

This launch reflects Qurate Retail Group's strategic initiative to expand the reach of its original vCommerce experiences across new media and digital platforms. While QVC's and HSN's linear channels are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and FAST and other digital livestreaming TV services, "The Big Dish" is Qurate Retail's first foray into an ad-supported channel with a narrow focus on a specific interest area, which is the most popular channel format on FAST.

Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free ad-supported streaming television on Roku, and features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 on-demand movies and programs, more than 400 live linear television channels, and premium subscription offerings in the U.S. It licenses and distributes content from more than 250 partners and features a growing library of Roku Originals.

About Qurate Retail Group

Qurate Retail GroupSM comprises six leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. The retailer reaches more than 200 million homes worldwide via 15 television channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via its QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, websites, mobile apps, social pages, print catalogs, and in-store destinations. Qurate Retail Group combines shopping and entertainment to curate products, experiences, conversations and communities for millions of highly discerning shoppers. Headquartered in West Chester, Pa., Qurate Retail Group has team members in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, Italy, Poland and China. For more information, visit qurateretailgroup.com or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes the Qurate Retail Group portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests.

