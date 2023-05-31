Qurate Retail Group Named to Fortune's America's Most Innovative Companies 2023 List

News provided by

Qurate Retail Group

31 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

Qurate Retail Group is among top 100 companies in the debut Fortune ranking after demonstrating strength in innovative products, processes and overall culture

WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qurate Retail GroupSM has been named to the Fortune list of America's Most Innovative Companies 2023. This prestigious award – in its very first year – is presented by Fortune and Statista Inc., a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list, comprised of 300 US-companies who scored the highest in a holistic evaluation of innovative activity, was announced on March 29, 2023, and can currently be viewed on the Fortune website. Qurate Retail Group is part of Qurate Retail, Inc. (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP).

Qurate Retail Group is comprised of six leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. The company is a global leader in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. Qurate Retail Group has a long record of innovation on new and emerging video platforms, creating live and live-like video shopping experiences that gather large audiences of passionate shoppers. Qurate Retail Group's newest division, vCommerce Ventures, is working to accelerate the company's leadership and innovation in streaming.

"This recognition from Fortune honors the inventive spirit at the heart of our team and our business," said David Rawlinson, President and CEO of Qurate Retail, Inc. "We're always experimenting. We recently introduced an app to redefine how younger generations discover products and shop through video. We're adding new original content to our streaming service every week, blending shopping, entertainment and pop culture in new ways. We continue to place our linear TV channels on more FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) outlets. We just never stop pushing the boundaries to create better experiences for our customers."

Fortune and Statista selected America's Most Innovative Companies 2023 based on three pillars: product innovation, process innovation and innovation culture. Three hundred US-companies with the highest score were awarded as America's Most Innovative Companies.

  • For the evaluation of the innovation culture and the internal view of process innovation, Statista deployed online surveys where employees could score their own company on a scale system.
  • For the evaluation of the external view of process innovation as well as product innovation, Statista surveyed experts in various fields – from recruiters to management consultants and patent attorneys.
  • For the evaluation of the IP portfolio, Statista cooperated with LexisNexis PatentSight and used their platform to analyze the quantity and value of a company's patents.

About Qurate Retail Group 

Qurate Retail GroupSM comprises six leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. The retailer reaches more than 200 million homes worldwide via 14 television channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via its QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, websites, mobile apps, social pages, print catalogs, and in-store destinations. Qurate Retail Group combines shopping and entertainment to curate products, experiences, conversations and communities for millions of highly discerning shoppers. Headquartered in West Chester, Pa., Qurate Retail Group has team members in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, Italy, Poland and China. For more information, visit qurateretailgroup.com or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes the Qurate Retail Group portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. 

SOURCE Qurate Retail Group

Also from this source

Qurate Retail Group Names Bill Wafford CFO

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.