QURE Healthcare Announces Launch of Primary Care Engagement and Care Transformation Project with VillageMD

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QURE Healthcare, Inc. a leader in quality measurement and clinician engagement, announced the launch of a comprehensive project with VillageMD: The VillageMD-QURE Performance and Variation Improvement (VQ-PVI) Partnership—a nationwide quality framework for continual engagement of primary providers (MD/DO/NP/PA) and clinical and non-clinical support teams (RNs LPNs, MAs).

Under the partnership, QURE will partner with VillageMD to meet the highest evidence-based standards to 1) reduce practice variation, 2) improve documentation, 3) decrease low-value care or referrals, and, 4) importantly, enhance patient service and quality across all current and future sites. Few tools have QURE's unparalleled effectiveness and scalability to reliably deliver this kind of practice change.

VillageMD is a national leader in value-based primary care with practices across a multi-state network of 2,800 employed and affiliated primary care providers (PCPs). Village Medical, a subsidiary of VillageMD has seen explosive growth which will only accelerate with the recently announced plan to open 500 to 700 new clinics at Walgreens sites, eventually staffed by over 3,600 primary care providers and a multitude of additional clinical and non-clinical support teams. With this growth and rapid scaling, VillageMD is in search of a proven, clinically-detailed solution that goes beyond structural tools to help primary care providers and other team members improve and standardize clinical practice decisions and processes.

"Providing high quality care is central to the mission of VillageMD," said Dr. Clive Fields, Chief Medical Officer. "Working with a sector leader like QURE demonstrates our support to VillageMD providers and staff and ensures that we deliver the highest quality, streamlined care for our patients as we continue to scale."

"It is an honor to be working with health care innovators like VillageMD, who are commitment to delivering the highest quality and best value to patients," said Dr. John Peabody, president of QURE Healthcare, Inc.. "We are excited about our long-term partnership to transform primary care across the country. QURE is passionate about engaging providers and support staff directly to create data-driven discussions about quality, practice variation and the cost of care."

About QURE Healthcare, Inc.

QURE Healthcare is a physician engagement company committed to improving the quality of clinical care. QURE uses its proprietary technology, CPV® (Clinical Performance and Value) vignettes, to evaluate clinical practice and cost-effectiveness of healthcare services at the level of physicians or health care providers. CPV® vignettes are used in health systems in the US and over 30 countries worldwide. Core services include CPV® studies, health economic analyses, and physician-level data collection. The ease, validity and affordability of CPV® vignettes attract a wide array of clients: payers, hospital systems, life sciences and medical technology companies, medical licensing and education institutions as well as international health development organizations. To learn more, please visit www.qurehealthcare.com.

About VillageMD

VillageMD, through its subsidiary Village Medical, is a leading, national provider of value-based primary care services. VillageMD partners with physicians to provide the tools, technology, operations, staffing support and industry relationships to deliver high-quality clinical care and better patient outcomes, while reducing the total cost of care. The Village Medical brand provides primary care for patients at traditional free-standing clinics, Village Medical at Walgreens clinics, at home and via virtual visits. VillageMD and Village Medical have grown to include more than 2,800 physicians across nine markets, are responsible for approximately 600,000 lives and manage $4 billion in total medical spend in value-based contracts. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com.

Contact: Othman Ouenes, 415-321-3388, [email protected]

SOURCE QURE Healthcare

Related Links

www.qurehealthcare.com

