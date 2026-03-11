QURE SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds uniQure (QURE) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on April 13, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) the design of uniQure's Pivotal Study—including comparison of the Pivotal Study results to the ENROLL-HD external historical data set—was not fully approved by the FDA; (2) Defendants downplayed the likelihood that, despite purportedly highly successful results from the Pivotal Study, uniQure would have to delay its BLA timeline to perform additional studies to supplement its BLA submission; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

On November 3, 2025, uniQure disclosed that the FDA "currently no longer agrees" that data from the Phase I/II AMT-130 studies—when compared to an external control—would be adequate to support a BLA submission, notwithstanding the prespecified protocols and statistical analysis plans previously shared with the agency. The Company further admitted that, while it planned to urgently engage with the FDA, the timing of any BLA submission for AMT-130 was now unclear. This disclosure revealed the falsity of Defendants' prior representations that AMT-130 was on a near-term path toward accelerated approval.

On this news, uniQure's ordinary share price fell $33.40 per share, or more than 49%, declining from a close of $67.69 on October 31, 2025 to $34.29 on November 3, 2025.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

