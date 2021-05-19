Qure4u Achieves Record Growth in Digital Health Implementations Among Florida-Based Healthcare Providers

BRADENTON, Fla., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qure4u, the industry leader in digital health, announces record growth in customer acquisition within the company's home state of Florida. Qure4u recently added healthcare provider sites in its home town of Bradenton as well as Jacksonville, Miami, Naples, Orlando, Sarasota, Tampa, West Palm Beach, and Winter Haven to its rapidly expanding customer base. This brings the tally of Florida-based users leveraging the Qure4u platform for patient engagement and virtual care to more than 600 healthcare providers in 174 clinics serving over 800,000 area patients.

The number of Florida healthcare providers using the Qure4u digital health platform increased by more than 430% from 2020 to 2021. Florida-based Qure4u implementation sites include, but are not limited to, Central Florida Health Care, Inc.; Florida Community Health Centers, Inc.; Premier OB/GYN, LLC; and Tampa Family Health Centers. Overall, the company saw 231% sales growth from 2019 to 2020, with 2021 on track to break that record. Qure4u's ability to support providers' virtual care delivery needs quickly and successfully throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has been a key factor in the company's popularity. Client endorsements recently garnered the company recognition as a Strong Performer in the "The Forrester Wave™: Virtual Care Platforms For Digital Health, Q1 2021" report.

"My team is tough to impress and loves Qure4u's DriveUp™ functionality," reports Aaron Sudbury, MD, of Premier OB/GYN, LLC. "It is a game-changer for healthcare and the most significant digital health innovation that I've seen in recent years. DriveUp is next-level mobile hospitality that delivers to our patients a first-class experience while conveniently connecting them to their care. The staff loves the ability to call patients in with the touch of a button creating a smooth, safe experience for everyone."

"Our collaboration with technology partners such as AWS has been instrumental in our ability to quickly scale to meet growing demand for digital health solutions," said Qure4u Founder and CEO Monica Bolbjerg, MD. "We're now seeing providers embrace virtual care as part of their long-term strategy to improve patient engagement, outcomes, and efficiency. It is an honor to support the efforts of so many providers serving patients in the great state of Florida and beyond."

Qure4u's MyCarePlan equips providers with the patient intake, digital engagement, and virtual care tools that patients expect, enhancing practice efficiency and clinical insight by enabling patients to engage throughout their care journey. To learn more about Qure4u's digital health solutions, visit www.qure4u.com/.

About Qure4u

Qure4u's complete digital health platform, with contactless "digital front door" solutions, offers patients and providers a scalable, EHR-embedded ecosystem to support the entire patient journey. Remote check-in, Virtual Waiting Room™, Digital Health Key™, Qure4u DriveUp™, data sharing, telehealth, pre- and post-procedure prep, remote patient monitoring, secure communication, and care plan features close the gap for patients and providers between office visits. By enabling patients with self-service tools to manage their health from anywhere, Qure4u drives practice efficiency and enhances clinical insight. The company's solutions improve patient engagement, outcomes, and satisfaction. Qure4u was recently recognized as a Strong Performer in "The Forrester Wave™: Virtual Care Platforms For Digital Health, Q1 2021" report by Forrester Research. The company was also recognized as one of the MedikaLife Top 50 Most Impactful Tech Innovators for Digital Healthcare in 2021 and won the 2020 athenahealth Client Feedback Award. For more information about Qure4u, visit www.qure4u.com.

