Qure4u and VasoTechnology Announce Go-to-Market Partnership for Digital Health Solutions

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qure4u, the industry leader in digital health solutions, announces a strategic partnership with VasoTechnology, a subsidiary of Vaso Corporation and a nationwide solutions provider that offers a best in breed suite of healthcare imaging services and managed network services. Together the companies have already begun supporting the evolving needs of healthcare organizations through the delivery of best-fit digital health solutions and strategic expertise.

The partnership expands VasoTechnology's trusted advisor portfolio to include Qure4u's full spectrum of digital health resources. VasoTechnology customers benefit from broader access to digital front door and virtual care solutions, including Qure4u's remote check-in, telehealth, and remote patient monitoring tools. Qure4u customers benefit from access to Vaso's deep expertise in health IT strategy and infrastructure.

"Our team of accomplished professionals is committed to bringing healthcare providers the solutions, IT infrastructure, and strategic support they require to meet the challenges of today's highly technical and rapidly changing market," said VasoTechnology SVP of Sales and Marketing Michael Grossman. "Qure4u's award-winning digital health tools are a natural fit for our customers and partners looking for viable solutions to drive long-term success in the field of healthcare provision."

"Healthcare and enterprise organizations across the world for the past 20 years have entrusted VasoTechnology to support their health IT strategy, which is a true testament to their depth of expertise," said Qure4u Chief Growth Officer Justin Barnes. "This makes VasoTechnology the perfect partner to help Qure4u reach healthcare organizations throughout the world seeking the strategic advice, digital front door, and virtual care solutions they need to thrive. We look forward to collaborating to serve every healthcare community."

To learn more about Qure4u, visit www.qure4u.com. To learn more about VasoTechnology, visit www.vasotechnology.com.

About Qure4u

Qure4u's complete digital health platform, with contactless "digital front door" solutions, offers patients and providers a scalable, EHR-embedded ecosystem to support the entire patient journey. Remote check-in, Virtual Waiting Room™, Digital Health Key™, Qure4u DriveUp™, data sharing, telehealth, pre- and post-procedure prep, remote patient monitoring, secure communication, and care plan features close the gap for patients and providers between office visits. By enabling patients with self-service tools to manage their health from anywhere, Qure4u drives practice efficiency and enhances clinical insight. The company's solutions improve patient engagement, outcomes, and satisfaction. Qure4u was recently recognized as one of the MedikaLife Top 50 Most Impactful Tech Innovators for Digital Healthcare in 2021 and won the 2020 athenahealth Client Feedback Award. For more information about Qure4u, visit www.qure4u.com.

About VasoTechnology

VasoTechnology is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaso Corporation and primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services. The company applies a combination of proprietary technology and "best-in-class" third-party applications to deliver advanced IT solutions. Clients are delivered a fully integrated, cost effective technology platform whether their needs are a single solution or a suite of custom solutions. VasoTechnology professionals work as trusted advisors to offer best in breed solutions from world-class technology partners across the healthcare and enterprise sector. For more information about VasoTechnology, visit www.vasotechnology.com.

