Qure4u Introduces the Digital Health Key™

BRADENTON, Fla., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qure4u Inc., the industry leader in virtual care and patient engagement, launched its innovative Digital Health Key™, providing convenient access to care at patients' fingertips.

For providers, care management features are easily accessible and embedded into all major EHRs, enabling socially distanced workflows to create safe care and interactions.

Tools such as online/mobile self-scheduling, Digital Check-in, and Qure4u DriveUp™ facilitate the convenient, user-friendly, and contactless experiences today's patients look for and expect – especially factoring in COVID-19. Embedded telehealth that includes a Virtual Telehealth Waiting Room and advanced features like screen sharing makes it a seamless experience for providers to connect with patients from within the EHR. Other tools include Screening Questionnaires, Patient Payment Collection, Remote Patient Monitoring, Remote Care Management, Transition of Care, and Secure Messaging.

This assembly of innovation defines workflows and elevates engagement, which provides a safer environment, and reduces administrative burden as well as call volume.

Qure4u's Digital Health Key can be used for:

Patient scheduling, contactless digital check-in and intake

COVID-19 and flu testing as well as vaccination

Telehealth and secure messaging

Remote patient monitoring with device integration

Transition of care and care team coordination

Patient screening and patient-reported outcomes data collection

And more

"The Digital Health Key was designed to empower providers and patients to better manage care through streamlined contactless solutions. Practices are already facing enough challenges because of COVID-19, so it is important for us to create an indispensable solution to reduce burdens, create better experiences for patients, and improve financial health during this difficult time and beyond," said Monica Bolbjerg, MD, CEO, Founder, Qure4u.

Qure4u's Digital Health Key is ideal for provider organizations and health systems that want the most comprehensive and customizable contactless healthcare management and engagement from one partner.

About Qure4u

Qure4u's holistic patient engagement platform and contactless "digital front door" offers patients and providers a scalable EHR-embedded platform that supports the entire care journey. Remote check-in, Virtual Waiting Room™, Digital Health Key™, Qure4u DriveUp™, data sharing, Telehealth, pre-and post-procedure prep, Remote Patient Monitoring, secure communication, and care plan features close the gap for patients and providers between office visits. By enabling patients with self-service tools to manage their health from anywhere, Qure4u drives practice efficiency and enhances clinical insight. The company's solutions improve patient engagement, outcomes and satisfaction. For more information about Qure4u, visit www.qure4u.com.

