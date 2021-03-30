According to the Forrester report, "Qure4u's strengths shine through in its robust routing capabilities, workflow integration, rapid deployment timelines, and integration of sensor data." The report also states, "Client references tout Qure4u's ability to help them scale quickly and support for low-bandwidth situations…One client referred to the unified app in athenahealth as a "game changer" for its clinicians. Qure4u is a solid choice for multiprovider clinic networks or systems with disparate technologies that need a unified digital front door and virtual care enablement."

"We are honored to be recognized by Forrester as a Strong Performer among virtual care platforms for digital health," said Qure4u founder and CEO Monica Bolbjerg, MD. "We believe our dedication to improving patient access to virtual care everywhere while complimenting existing clinician workflows is reflected in Forrester's findings. We are committed to continuing our mission to improve care by bridging the gaps that exist between patients and providers between visits."

To learn more about Qure4u's patient engagement and virtual care solutions, visit https://www.qure4u.com/qure4u-recognized-as-a-strong-performer-among-virtual-care-platforms.

About Qure4u

Qure4u's holistic patient engagement and virtual care platform with contactless "digital front door" solutions offers patients and providers a scalable, EHR-embedded ecosystem to support the entire patient journey. Remote check-in, Virtual Waiting Room™, Digital Health Key™, Qure4u DriveUp™, data sharing, telehealth, pre- and post-procedure prep, remote patient monitoring, secure communication, and care plan features close the gap for patients and providers between office visits. By enabling patients with self-service tools to manage their health from anywhere, Qure4u drives practice efficiency and enhances clinical insight. The company's solutions improve patient engagement, outcomes, and satisfaction. For more information about Qure4u, visit www.qure4u.com.

Media Contact

Jess Clifton

Agency Ten22

678-360-9043

[email protected]

SOURCE Qure4u

Related Links

https://www.qure4u.com

