Qure.ai Partners With Teleradiology Solutions (TRS) and Telerad Tech to Enable Better Patient Care

Through this partnership, Qure.ai's chest X-ray technology will be integrated with Telerad Tech's proprietary RIS PACS platform - RADSpa that TRS uses to provide teleradiology services globally.

"At Qure.ai, we are expanding the reach of our AI algorithms to help medical professionals deliver better outcomes to their patients," said Prashant Warier, Co-Founder and CEO, Qure.ai. "TRS and Telerad Tech are pioneers in their respective domains, and we are excited about the impact this partnership will have on the millions of patients' lives they touch."

TRS has reported scans for over five million patients since inception in 2002, and currently caters to the requirements of 150 hospitals and healthcare centers in more than 20 countries, including the United States, Singapore, Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda, Maldives and India.

Telerad Tech's RADSpa platform is deployed in 24 countries and has processed more than 20 million studies and billions of images. RADSpa is FDA approved and CE certified.

TRS's clinical expertise and Telerad Tech's RADSpa platform consolidates radiology report information from diverse sources so radiologists can review these reports from anywhere and anytime. By integrating Qure.ai's algorithms that automatically generate abnormality reports from X-rays and CT scans, radiologists and hospitals using RADspa will now have cutting-edge algorithms at their disposal to help prioritize care, make smarter and faster diagnoses, and reduce costs. This integration is expected to go live in the next four months in several Indian states where TRS provides teleradiology services.

"Making sure that doctors and hospitals have the necessary and highest quality information has to be the topmost priority," said Dr Arjun Kalyanpur, CEO Teleradiology Solutions. "Diseases that are of public health importance worldwide such as tuberculosis, are within our focus of interest with a goal of providing high-quality diagnostics to facilitate early detection. Qure.ai, TRS and T2 have a shared vision when it comes to achieving this goal, and we strongly believe this will be highly beneficial for doctors, hospitals and patients alike."

Qure.ai's chest X-ray solution can automatically screen for abnormal chest X-rays and tuberculosis. Qure.ai's automated reads can have a substantial impact on the screening protocol for tuberculosis globally.

"Qure.ai's chest X-ray solution helps in early identification of probable TB cases and helps doctors in fast-tracking of TB patients for confirmatory diagnosis. It will act as a force multiplier for early and fast detection," says Dr. Shibu Vijayan, Director at PATH India, an NGO that has been working to improve TB outcomes in India for years.

Founded in 2016, Qure.ai is funded by Fractal Analytics, a global leader in artificial intelligence and analytics that powers decision-making in Fortune 500 companies.

For more information about Qure.ai, please visit: http://www.qure.ai.

About Qure.ai (http://www.qure.ai)

Qure.ai's mission is to make healthcare affordable and accessible using the power of artificial intelligence. Qure.ai's deep neural networks can understand and interpret medical images with unprecedented accuracy and enable machines to perform routine diagnostics, thus improving healthcare outcomes and costs.

Qure.ai was founded in 2016, with funding from Fractal Analytics, and has a team comprising of computer scientists, deep learning experts, medical practitioners and bioinformaticians.

About Teleradiology Solutions (http://www.telradsol.com)

Established in 2002, Teleradiology Solutions is a global pioneer in remote radiology interpretation and telehealth. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, with offices and operations spanning USA, Singapore and Dubai, the company offers interpretation of all non-invasive imaging studies (CT, MRI, PET, Nuclear Medicine studies, Digitized X-rays, ECG, Angiography etc.), and 3-D reconstructions of CT scans.

About Telerad Tech (http://www.teleradtech.com)

Established in 2009, Telerad Tech (T2) is one of the pioneers in providing an AI-Enabled RIS-PACS Platform for teleradiology, and for medical imaging centers and hospitals of all sizes, globally. The company is headquartered in Bangalore, with an office in the USA, and is focused on providing best-in-class technology platforms at sustainable costs in radiology and telehealth.

