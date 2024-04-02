Quthero Welcomes Dr. Omar Ibrahimi as Chief Medical Director

TORONTO, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quthero, a pioneering biotech company renowned for its unique Q-peptide platform technology, welcomes Omar Ibrahimi, MD, PhD, a world-renowned dermatologist, to the Quthero team as their Chief Medical Director. Quthero's groundbreaking technology facilitates the complete regeneration of a patient's natural tissue with minimal scarring.

Dr. Ibrahimi, a Harvard-trained, board-certified dermatologist, is the founder and medical director of the Connecticut Skin Institute with over 20 years of experience. Dr. Ibrahimi is accredited by the American Academy of Dermatology, the American Society for Lasers in Surgery and Medicine, the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery and the American College of Mohs Surgery. He is well-known nationally and internationally, having been an invited speaker at numerous national meetings, and has written extensively about Mohs Surgery, Laser and Cosmetic Procedures for leading medical journals. Dr. Ibrahimi has been responsible for unveiling and optimizing many of the latest cosmetic procedures that have been introduced in recent years and his practice is among the first to receive the latest innovations in aesthetic dermatology. Dr. Ibrahimi has served as Quthero's Clinical Advisor and was one of two physicians conducting Quthero's split-face clinical trial on the use of Quthero's post-procedure products on patients undergoing radiofrequency microneedling or laser face resurfacing.

Quthero proudly announces that renowned dermatologist, Dr. Omar Ibrahimi, joins the team as Chief Medical Director. Post this

"It is a privilege and a great honor to have Dr. Ibrahimi join Quthero to lead the launch of Quthero's post-procedure products as a Chief Medical Director. Dr. Ibrahimi's knowledge and experience is indispensable. We are grateful for the trust he put into our company by leading our clinical studies and distributing the products and look forward to many more results to come," said Milica Radisic, PhD, President and CEO of Quthero.

"The Q-peptide platform holds tremendous potential for us in regenerative medicine. While we are starting with applications of this novel peptide on the skin, it has the potential to transform many fields of medicine. It's a favorite product of my patients and staff," said Dr. Ibrahimi.

Quthero has harnessed the potential of its patented Q-peptide platform technology to develop multiple applications. Proven to accelerate healing, reduce redness and bruising, and prevent scarring post-cosmetic procedures, Quthero's products are available for direct purchase on their website www.quthero.com or through participating physicians.

About Quthero:

Quthero is discovering and developing innovative applications for tissue regeneration utilizing their patented Q-peptide technology that are effective, safe and cost competitive. To learn more, visit Quthero.com.

About Dr. Ibrahimi:

Dr. Omar A. Ibrahimi is the founding and medical director of the Connecticut Skin Institute. He is a board-certified Dermatologist who has completed advanced fellowship training in Skin Cancer, Laser and Cosmetic Surgery. Dr. Ibrahimi has trained at the most prestigious medical institutions in the country. He is one of the foremost physicians in the diagnosis and treatment of all types of skin cancer, as well as medical and cosmetic issues involving the skin. He has been honored as a Castle-Connolly Top Doctor since 2016 for his outstanding patient care. For more information: https://ctskindoc.com/omar-ibrahimi-md-phd-dermatologist/

SOURCE Quthero, Inc.