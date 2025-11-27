TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New API capabilities and AI-powered Threat Encyclopedia eliminate manual audit preparation, providing real-time compliance evidence and instant threat intelligence

Quttera today announced major enhancements to its Web Malware Scanner API that transform static security scanning into automated compliance evidence. The update introduces real-time evidence streaming and compliance mapping, directly addressing the manual burden of audit preparation that costs organizations 30-40 hours per audit cycle.

Quttera Launches "Evidence-as-Code" API to Automate Security Compliance for SOC 2 and PCI DSS v4.0

The announcement includes two integrated capabilities: API-driven compliance automation that feeds structured security evidence into GRC platforms (https://quttera.com/quttera-web-malware-scanner-api), and the Quttera Threat Encyclopedia (https://threats.quttera.com/), an AI-powered resource providing instant context for detected threats.

Automating the Manual Evidence Chase

Organizations preparing for SOC 2, ISO 27001, and PCI DSS v4.0 audits traditionally spend dozens of hours manually collecting security evidence—exporting reports, capturing screenshots, and mapping findings to compliance controls. This approach creates outdated evidence, doesn't scale across frameworks, and fails to prove continuous monitoring.

"Security teams are exhausted by the manual 'evidence chase' required before every audit," said Michael Novofastovsky, CTO of Quttera. "We're transforming malware detection into 'Evidence-as-Code'—structured, real-time security data that flows automatically into compliance workflows. Whether organizations use Drata, Vanta, or custom GRC systems, our API provides continuous proof without human intervention."

Quttera's API converts threat detection into structured JSON with embedded compliance metadata, mapping findings to controls across SOC 2 (CC6.1, CC7.2), PCI DSS v4.0 (Requirements 6.4.3, 11.6.1), ISO 27001, and GDPR simultaneously.

Addressing PCI DSS v4.0's New Requirements



The update specifically targets PCI DSS v4.0 requirements mandatory since March 2025, particularly Requirements 6.4.3 (script authorization on payment pages) and 11.6.1 (file integrity monitoring). These requirements demand continuous automated detection—capabilities manual processes cannot provide at scale.

"PCI DSS v4.0 requires real-time detection of unauthorized changes to payment scripts," Novofastovsky explained. "Our API provides timestamped evidence that monitoring is active 24/7, changes are detected automatically, and controls are continuously validated."

AI-Powered Threat Intelligence

The Threat Encyclopedia addresses the context gap security teams face when responding to detections. Integrated directly into scan reports, it provides:

Technical breakdown of malware behavior

Business impact and risk classification

Step-by-step remediation guidance

Connections to known attack campaigns

"We're automating both sides of the problem," said Novofastovsky. "The API handles compliance proof. The Threat Encyclopedia handles operational response. Together, they eliminate manual evidence collection and research overhead."

The Encyclopedia currently documents 80+ web malware categories, with AI-assisted expansion based on emerging threats.

Key Capabilities

Automated Control Mapping : Detections tagged for multiple compliance frameworks simultaneously

: Detections tagged for multiple compliance frameworks simultaneously Real-Time Evidence Streaming : Continuous JSON feeds replace static PDF reports

: Continuous JSON feeds replace static PDF reports Behavioral Detection : Heuristic scanning identifies zero-day and polymorphic threats

: Heuristic scanning identifies zero-day and polymorphic threats Integration Flexibility: Works with existing GRC platforms via standard REST API

Availability

Enhanced capabilities are available immediately to all Quttera API subscribers.

About Quttera:

Quttera provides automated website security and malware detection solutions, delivering compliance-ready evidence for organizations across financial services, healthcare, e-commerce, and technology sectors. Its comprehensive suite includes advanced heuristic scanning, blacklist monitoring, and remediation services, helping businesses worldwide protect their digital assets and reputation.

For more information, users can visit https://quttera.com

Contact:

CTO

Michael Novofastovsky

Quttera

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2833609/Quttera_Launches_Evidence_as_Code_API_to_Automate_Security.jpg

SOURCE Quttera