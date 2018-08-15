Quttera Launches First Release of Its Cloud-Based Web Application Firewall
12:31 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Quttera, the global cybersecurity software and services company, today announced the launch and immediate availability of its Web Application Firewall (WAF). The new firewall is provided as a managed service that protects from application layer attacks, including all OWASP top 10, zero-day threats and much more. The existing and new customers of ThreatSign - Website Anti-Malware platform can enable the firewall effective immediately to monitor the incoming traffic and block the cyber attacks automatically.
The new WAF is based on Quttera's unique threat detection technology powering the traffic filtering rules with automated updates from the threat intelligence database. The information in the threat intelligence database is coming from Quttera's online scanners, which are continually crawling the web and scanning millions of domains/URLs for malware monthly. WAF rules created by Quttera in response to new threats are automatically distributed to company's network ensuring immediate update of the protection delivered to entire customer community.
"The addition of the next-generation web application firewall to the cybersecurity toolset developed by Quttera is a significant step towards our objective of building all-in-one anti-malware tools that take malware detection and prevention to another level," said Michael Novofastovsky Quttera CTO and co-founder. "From early results, we can see that WAF rules created in response to new/unknown threats gathered by Quttera scanners are responsible for the detection of the majority of the attacks. Quttera's WAF is another successful usage of our unique detection technology to enhance the traditional OWASP and customized rules approach and to better fit the new generation of web applications."
Website application firewall added to the ThreatSign -Website Anti-Malware platform, introduced new capabilities to the rich set of services which now include among the others:
- OWASP Top 10
- Virtual Patching
- Security Misconfiguration discovery
- Shell Code detection
- XML External Entities detection
- Vulnerability Exploit detection
- Brute Force protection
- Bots (any kind of agent filtering) blocking
- GEO location blocking
- Preventing upload of malicious files
- XSS blocking
- Injection protection
- Generic Attack protection
Additional information about Quttera and ThreatSign can be found at https://quttera.com
SOURCE Quttera